Bingo, bridge and exercise classes have come to a halt at the Colonial Club for January, with staff focusing on essential services amid the Covid omicron variant surge.
Colonial Club Executive Director Bob Power said center’s operations are being impacted by the virus. Power himself pitched in inside the kitchen last week when staff were on vacation or ill.
“Chef Bob was preparing 156 meals for people and I don’t know what would happen if our back-up for our back-up, which is me, is not available,” Power said. “We would be in a world of hurt.”
The Colonial Club, which is located at 301 Blankenheim Lane on Sun Prairie’s east side, has 12 regular staff who serve seniors in the adult daycare center, case management, home-delivered meals, supportive home care and other services.
Power said that’s the focus as the omicron variant spreads needs to be on essential services.
“We had to decide if seniors playing cards and bingo and exercising were more important than staff delivering essential services to the community,” Power said.
The Colonial Club Board backed staff’s decision.
Public Health Madison & Dane County reported Thursday, Jan. 13 that positive COVID-19 cases are up 48 percent in the last two weeks, and hospitalizations of people with the virus saw a 28.2% increase.
Public health officials say the spike is due to the more contagious omicron variant.
Centers for Disease Control officials say the omicron variant could decline as fast as it shot up based on patterns of the virus in Africa where it was first reported.
Power said staff will review the non-essential activity cancellation decision in February.
Power said he hasn’t received any feedback from class participants since the activity cancellation went into effect on Jan. 6.
Participation in Colonial Club in-perspn activities has been down since the pandemic began. Power said around 50-60 people participated in club activities each day. Pre-COVID, there were 100 or more.
In a Zoom call with other Dane County senior and community center administrators, Power explained Colonial Club’s rationale, and he found out other centers have since also canceled non-essential services.
Even when Colonial Club closed down to the public during the earlier part of the COVID-19 pandemic, Power said staff reached out to seniors to make sure they were coping and had what they needed.
He said the focus on mental health during the pandemic has been important and the temporary cancellations of classes may impact some.
“We encourage people to remain social and get together with family and friends safely,” Power said. ‘We also encourage people who are struggling physically and mentally to reach out to us. If you are at the end of the rope, there are people around to help.”