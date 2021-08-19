The Sun Prairie City Council gave more funding than requested from the Sunshine Place to help more people during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Sun Prairie non-profit would have depleted its funds this week without the help, Sunshine Place Executive Director Ann Maastricht said.
The Financial Assistance Fund was created in 2020 to assist Sun Prairie families during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sunshine Place needed $21,000 to bridge a funding gap until Oct. 1 when Dane County will start administering a countywide rent and utility assistance program using federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Maastricht expects to help more than 60 families with the city funding.
Sunshine Place has spent $240,000 to assist families since the Financial Assistance Fund was created, using money from the city and various grants, Maastricht said. In 2020, 394 families were helped, so far this year, 291 families received assistance.
“We are very appreciative of the continuing support of Sunshine Place so we can help families during a time of their greatest needs,” Maastricht said of the city donation.
While three city alders initially hesitated, at the committee level, on giving more money than was asked for, the $30,000 request was unanimously approved by the city council at its Aug. 17 meeting.
District 2 Alder Bob Jokisch said he supported Sunshine Place and wanted to approve only the $21,000 — the amount Sunshine Place asked for.
Distirct 3 Alder Mike Jacobs said Sunshine Place deserves the funds to help support people during the pandemic, just as they helped in the 2018 gas explosion.
“The pandemic dwarfs that in magnitude—the problems caused by COVID-19, so if it was up to me we would be doing more than $30,000,” Jacobs said.
In 2020, the City Council approved providing a donation of $100,000 to Sunshine Place for food recovery & transportation, housing and utility assistance, and operations--$40,000 of that was provided in 2020 with the remaining $60,000 provided in early 2021, according to City Finance Director Kristin Vander Kooi.
Maastricht said in a Wednesday phone interview that Sunshine Place expects to get more requests before the program shifts to the Dane County level in October.
Sunshine Place will still assist families with expenses not covered under the county program after that shift.
She said that the Dane County program has received more than $100 million in American Rescue Plan Act Funds and the county advised Sunshine Place to refer requests to that program.
Sunshine Place didn’t apply for ARPA funds because of the impending Dane County program starting up, Maastricht said.
She said it would be difficult to redirect limited staff to get documents needed by the federal government from the families within that time frame. Sun Prairie families that would have applied locally could not re-apply under the Dane County program.
“We strongly feel that the families needing assistance would be best served by going through one unified organization to receive the ARPA funding,” the Sunshine Place executive director told the Committee of the Whole.
The city received its first installment of $3.6 million American Rescue Plan Act funds this summer to help people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. City Finance Director Kristin Vander Kooi said the city won’t use those funds because federal documentation would be too burdensome for families to come up with during the six-week gap until the county program starts.
The city will take the Sunshine Place donation out of its fund balance, which Vander Kooi said will benefit the city.
The state provides aid to municipalities that limit spending.
Vander Kooi said the city is under its limit so adding the $30,000 would increase the starting point for the 2022 budget calculations.