Dane County public health officials have extended the mask mandate until Jan. 3 as positive COVID-19 cases surge among kids.
The mask mandate was set to expire on Nov. 27 but public health officials say more time is needed to get children age 5-11, who became eligible Nov. 3 for the shots, fully vaccinated.
Kids 5-11 years old have the highest positive COVID rates in Dane County and the 8-11 age group is currently at its highest rates of the pandemic to date, Public Health Madison & Dane County officials reported on Tuesday.
Children are at less risk of develop severe COVID symptoms but PHMDC officials say, it is important that 5-11 year-olds get vaccinated to prevent community transmission.
The mask mandate extension will help protect people as they gather for the holidays, said Janel Heinrich, Health Officer, Public Health Madison & Dane County.
The midwest region of the US, including Wisconsin and Dane County, has experienced a surge in people testing positive for COVID. The number of people testing positive has nearly doubled between Oct. 23-Nov. 19. On average, 63 people are testing positive per day, around half are not vaccinated, PHMDC reports.
More than 75% percent of Dane County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 72.4% fully vaccinated.
The latest face-covering emergency order issued that goes into effect Nov. 27 allows people to remove their masks in enclosed spaces if everyone is fully vaccinated.
UW-Madison recently extended its mask mandate to Jan. 15.