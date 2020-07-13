The Workforce Development Board of South Central Wisconsin (WDBSCW) will host a Drive Thru Job Fair at Warner Park (2930 North Sherman Avenue, Madison) on July 15 from 12–4 p.m.
While the majority of Wisconsin’s American Job Centers remain closed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the WDBSCW aims to connect as many of the 47,000 unemployed individuals in the South Central region as possible with local companies that are hiring now, according to Local Area Unemployment Statistics, WisConomy.com, May 2020.
“As a growing organization, we appreciate the partnership with the Workforce Development Board of South Central Wisconsin,” said Dawn Webber, Director of Human Resources at Sun Prairie-based Royle Printing.
“Their creativity ensures your health and safety during this pandemic while assisting us with our recruitment efforts is very meaningful," Webber added. "We hope that you are able to participate in the Drive Thru Job Fair and that you consider a career with Royle Printing.”
Attendees of the Drive Thru Job Fair will have the opportunity to explore 38 local companies that are hiring now without leaving their car. Volunteers wearing the appropriate PPE will provide attendees with a bag containing information from participating employers, while remaining socially distant. A station will also be set up for bicyclists and walkers to receive a bag while remaining safe.
“The pandemic has left many workers in the region searching for employment,” said Seth Lentz, Chief Executive Officer at the WDBSCW. “The Drive Thru Job Fair will help those workers connect with employers that are hiring for essential jobs, all while limiting exposure to COVID-19.”
The job fair is part of a statewide effort by the Wisconsin Workforce Development Association (WWDA.org) to help job seekers identify employment opportunities throughout the state during COVID-19.
Job seekers interested in more information about the job fair, including safety precautions and participating businesses can visit www.wdbscw.org/drivethrujobfair.
The Workforce Development Board of South Central Wisconsin (WDBSCW) is a private, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that collaborates with business and workforce in the Wisconsin counties of Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Jefferson, Marquette and Sauk with a mission to build public and private partnerships that support innovation and excellence in workforce development.
