In tandem with Gov. Tony Evers’ three phase plan to reopen Wisconsin, the City of Sun Prairie has outlined how city buildings will reopen and services will resume with the Sun Prairie Stronger Together Strategy for Reopening City Facilities.
The three phase plan addresses resumption of city services, staff guidelines and forthcoming public access to city facilities.
Phase 1
The first phase of the plan opens city hall to conduct business with the Clerk’s Office and the Sun Prairie Police Department service window.
All other city businesses will be accessible online and via phone.
Phase 2
The second phase is split into two parts.
The first part of phase 2 of the reopening plan is dependent on when the state permits gatherings of 50 people. This will allow public meetings to return in person at city hall. The first part of phase 2 will also expand services available at the library and resident access to all departments housed at city hall.
The second half of phase 2 will open all city facilities to the public including buildings like the Sun Prairie Historical Library and Museum. It will also mark the resumption of programming in the Parks, Recreation and Forestry department as well as at the Library.
Phase 3
Phase 3 will be a return to normal with all city business resuming and playgrounds/athletic facilities reopening for public use.
The city will make adjustments to this phased plan as changes to our understanding of the virus or current circumstances arise, according to the release.
The City of Sun Prairie is already ensuring facilities are sanitized and equipped to limit the spread of germs.
This includes the implementation of more frequent cleaning and disinfecting of high touch surfaces, face covering guidelines for employees, installation of plexiglass dividers at service counters, increased availability of hand sanitizers, and of course continued adherence to social distancing best practices.
Throughout the reopening strategy, the city will continue to follow guidance from Public Health Madison & Dane County, the Department of Health Services and the CDC.
As the city moves into new phases of the reopening plan, residents are encouraged to follow along on the COVID-19 resource page found at www.cityofsunprairie.com/covid19.
