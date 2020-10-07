On Oct. 6, Governor Tony Evers announced Emergency Order #3 PDF , which is in effect from Oct. 8, 2020 until Nov. 6. This state order will be in effect in Dane County in addition to Dane County Emergency Order #9.
Under Emergency Order #3, local municipalities are permitted to have orders that are more restrictive than the Wisconsin Department of Health Services Order.
After review of both orders, Public Health Madison Dane County (PHMDC) has determined the local Emergency Order #9 is more restrictive, therefore no change in operation is necessary and all businesses and individuals must continue to follow PHMDC’s order.
For example, PHMDC's local order requires all businesses to implement written hygiene, cleaning, and protective measures policies and procedures, as well as ensure that all staff are trained on all required procedures. It also requires businesses to the greatest extent possible facilitate remote work and ensure whenever possible that individuals are six feet from others.
As a result, even though PHMDC's local order permits a larger threshold of individuals in certain places, the additional restrictions render the provision more supportive of reduced disease transmission than what is in the statewide Emergency Order #3.
PHMDC will continue to enforce Dane County Emergency Order #9 as written.
“We are encouraged to see a statewide order go into effect for Wisconsin, especially now when hospitalizations are increasing throughout most of the state,” said Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County. “Our contact tracing work has shown that COVID-19 isn’t contained within county borders, and we’ve seen transmission from people who live in Dane County but travel to places with fewer restrictions. Having more consistency across the state will help us get control of community spread happening both in Dane County and across Wisconsin.”
Below is a high-level overview of contents in Dane County Emergency Order #9. Please refer to the full order on the Public Health Madison & Dane County website for details.
• Masks are required for people 5 years of age and older (who do not have an underlying condition) when in an enclosed space with people you don't live with.
• Most businesses and workplaces can be open to 50% capacity, with certain precautions and policies in place.
• Businesses and workplaces should be using remote work options to the greatest extent possible.
• Restaurants are limited to an indoor dine-in capacity of 25% of approved seating capacity levels, with physical distancing between parties. Outdoor seating is allowed with physical distancing. Customers must wear masks when not actively eating and drinking.
• Indoor seating at taverns is not allowed; customers may enter taverns only to order, pick-up, and pay for food or beverage. Outdoor seating is allowed with physical distancing. Customers must wear masks when not actively eating and drinking.
• Indoor mass gatherings are limited to 10 people or less, not including employees, with physical distancing and masks.
• Outdoor mass gatherings are limited to 25 people or less, not including employees, with physical distancing and masks if in enclosed space (e.g., outdoor seating at restaurant).
