The Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce has announced a Virtual Business Expo will take place from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 3:30-6 p.m. on Nov. 18 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“2020 has forced us to come up with some creative ways to offer our members opportunities to network and get their business name out in the community,” Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Amy Skicki said in a release announcing the event. “One of them is by offering the Annual Business Expo in a virtual format this year.”
Skicki said the chamber’s Remo platform provides the chamber with the capability to offer chamber businesses a booth (designated as a table in the platform) where attendees can then move around the room and visit different vendors.
The Booth Fee of $35 allows a custom virtual background and use of the whiteboard feature to further customize their booth.
Static Sponsorships of $200 each (only four available) include a table and advertising in the event. Scrolling Sponsorships of $100 each (with unlimited spots available) include a table and advertising in the event.
All registrations include a private business networking event from 1:30-3:30 p.m. As in past years, the event is free of charge for attendees, who need to use one of the following links depending on what time they are entering the expo:
Enter from 11 a.m. — 1:30 p.m. using https://live.remo.co/e/business-expo . Enter from 3:30 — 6 p.m. using https://live.remo.co/e/business-expo-part-2 .
Expo registration closes at noon on Nov. 16.
For more information, send an email to info@sunprairiechamber.com .
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.