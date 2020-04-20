Thanks to the generosity of more than 1,000 donors, volunteers with United Way of Dane County on April 20 announced 36 applications representing more than 90 organizations — including a unique Sun Prairie partnership — will receive approximately $1.5 million in grant funding through the Dane County COVID-19 Emergency and Recovery Fund.
The fund was launched March 13 in collaboration with Boys & Girls Club of Dane County and Selfless Ambition, and it ultimately raised $2 million. $425,000 was granted to local organizations in the first phase of the granting process. Additional dollars were designated by donors to local organizations and other United Ways.
The remaining $1.5 million has been awarded to organizations to support coronavirus-related food, housing and flexible funding needs, including a Sunshine Place collaboration.
The Sunshine Place Collaboration consists of the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry, the Colonial Club and Shelter from the Storm Ministries. The collaboration, known as the Sun Prairie Community Emergency Response Team, will receive $99,000 from United Way to prevent eviction or homelessness, provide food or meals and flexible funding for other related needs.
Beginning on March 20, United Way of Dane County received 100 applications totaling more than $3.4 million in requests. Since then a 17-member volunteer committee reviewed the applications. United Way’s Board of Directors approved the recommendations early Monday.
“These investments reflect our committee’s goal to address our community’s greatest needs during this crisis, including housing and food insecurity, job/income loss and childcare issues-- particularly among communities of color who are disproportionately affected by this pandemic,” explained Dr. Barbara Nichols, United Way Vision Council Chair and Co-Chair of the Emergency and Recovery Fund Committee.
“The needs that are arising from Coronavirus are unprecedented. Families are looking for resources right now to keep food on the table, pay their bills and stay in their homes. There is a delay for those eligible for unemployment or federal stimulus dollars. We aim to get dollars into the hands of people who need help right now,” added United Way of Dane County President & CEO Renee Moe.
People seeking support are encouraged to call United Way’s 211 information and referral service.
Following these grants, United Way is shifting to a long-term community response strategy, with the launch of a #GivingTuesdayNow campaign on May 5. More details on that effort will be provided on Thursday, April 30.
Individuals with questions about these grants should contact Molly Meister at molly.meister@uwdc.org.
In addition, United Way of Dane County announced it is actively recruiting volunteers to assist in COVID-19-related efforts, especially safe food delivery. Help now with safe volunteer opportunities and material donation needs specific to COVID-19 relief at www.volunteeryourtime.org.
Learn more about United Way of Dane County at https://www.unitedwaydanecounty.org.
