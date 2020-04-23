World Dairy Expo is delaying a decision about its 2020 events until July 1, according to a statement issued April 23 by WDE General Manager Scott Bentley.
"Out of respect of the heightened economic hardships our industry faces, a final decision to hold or cancel WDE 2020 will be made by the World Dairy Expo Executive Committee on July 1 and communicated extensively," Bentley wrote in the statement.
"Should it be determined that we must cancel World Dairy Expo 2020 due to COVID-19, be assured that all contracted exhibitors and sponsors will be issued a full refund for any payments already made for the 2020 show," Bentley added.
The 54th annual World Dairy Expo is scheduled Sept. 29 - October 3, 2020 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.
