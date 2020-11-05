With record COVID-19 cases in Dane County, health officials are telling people to work from home and avoid all gatherings outside their household.
Public Health Madison and Dane County Director Janel Heinrich on Thursday said that Dane County is averaging over 300 cases per day and reports show that people who are testing positive continue to socialize with friends and family members.
Heinrich said both small and large gatherings put people at risk.
“While large parties have the potential to be super-spreader events, gatherings that are smaller are also responsible for extending the duration of this pandemic,” Heinrich said. “Virtually connecting with friends and family members you don’t live with is the safest and best option.”
Heinrich cited one risk assessment tool that shows in a gathering of 10 people, there’s a 29 percent of having someone with COVID-19, for a 20-person gathering, the rate is 50 percent.
Current public health orders restrict gatherings to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.
On Halloween weekend, 13 UW-Madison campus residences violated public health orders and could face fines and disciplinary fines. Health officials do not know the virus spread impact of thousands of people coming out to the polls to vote in the Tuesday, Nov. 3 presidential election.
PHMDC officials on Thursday encouraged Dane County businesses to let employees work from home or modify workspaces.
“This may mean employees working from home or adjusting your workspace even further to reduce people coming into close contact with others,” Heinrich said. “Now is the time to re-evaluate practices to make sure everyone is working in environments that are as safe as possible.”
Public health data shows that non-healthcare workplaces have the highest number of active public health investigations as of Nov. 4.
Public Health Madison & Dane County announced Thursday because of record-high numbers, case investigators are no longer able to call employers to inform them of employees who tested positive, leaving the responsibility up to the employee to notify their supervisors.
The recommendations come eight months into the pandemic as Wisconsin has reached record-breaking COVID-19 numbers and within the top five states that have the highest per-capita positive cases.
