The Dane County Jail has a total of 37 inmates test positive for COVID-19 since the first inmate tested positive on March 26, 2020.
Dane County Sheriff's Public Information Office Elise Schaffer said of the 37:
• Six were released from custody;
• Six recovered (tested negative); and
• A total of 25 remain in medical isolation, where medical staff provides treatment and monitoring.
An additional 34 inmates are in quarantine for medical monitoring because they were exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, Schaffer said.
A majority of the inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 are asymptomatic or only show minor symptoms. Schaffer said no inmates have required hospitalization as a the result of severe COVID19 symptoms.
The Dane County Jail has deployed social distancing practices by limiting inmate movement throughout the facility and sheltering in place.
"While this practice has been successful at mitigating transmission between areas; it does not address the limited space within the units, making social distancing a challenge," Schaffer added.
The challenge is evidenced, Schaffer said, by contact tracing finding an inmate who had intentionally concealed his symptoms (using antipyretic medications to reduce fever) to avoid detection responsible for 32 inmates testing positive for COVID19.
Schaffer said deputies, jail support staff and medical staff, continue to follow a detailed plan guided by recommendations from Madison Dane County Public Health, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Wisconsin Department of Corrections best practices.
