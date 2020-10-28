County Executive Joe Parisi announced on Oct. 28 that applications are now being accepted for Dane County’s COVID-19 Community Development Block Grant program, totaling more than $1.76 million.
The funding will be spent on projects that prevent, prepare for, and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dane County is releasing these funds through its public service request for proposals (RFP) process, so applications will be limited to organizations that provide assistance to residents of Dane County through programs that can include homelessness prevention, emergency assistance, case management, transportation, and job training assistance.
Applications must be received by 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19.
“COVID-19 has left an unprecedented impact on the Dane County community. And, as the months of this global pandemic accumulate, we continue to see a real need for economic stability,” said Parisi. “With this funding, we hope to help organizations receive the financial support they need to continue serving and assisting Dane County residents through this difficult time.”
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) was signed into law March 27, 2020 and included $5 billion in U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) funds.
Dane County received a CDBG-CV allocation of $730,767. Subsequently, an additional allocation was awarded, bringing the total amount of funds available to $1,767,262.
Among the federal CDBG requirements that have been waived for the CDBG-CV funds is the 15% public service cap, allowing Dane County to release all of its over $1.7 million dollars in this service category.
Organizations are eligible to apply for CDBG-CV funding if they have experienced an increase in demand for services directly related to the COVID-19 outbreak or have a new program/activity proposal for addressing increased community needs related to the prevention of, preparation for, or response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dane County is seeking projects to benefit low-and-moderate income persons within the member communities of the Dane County Urban County Consortium.
The primary emphasis is on projects that promote economic stability through a focus on homelessness prevention, emergency assistance, case management, transportation, and/or job training assistance. Funds will be awarded via the typical review process that Dane County routes its CDBG funds through.
Awardees are expected to be selected during the first quarter of 2021.
In order to be evaluated, projects must: be used to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic; meet one of the three HUD CDBG National Objectives; be an eligible CDBG activity; and, be located in, or provide services to, residents of the Dane County Urban County Consortium.
To learn more about the CDBG-CV funding or to apply, visit https://www.danepurchasing.com/bids and look for the RFP #120076 CDBG - CV (Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus) Public Services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.