Sun Prairie’s Beans ‘n Cream Coffeehouse is usually filled with people sipping lattes, working on their laptops or hanging out with friends.
Now the tables have been moved aside to set up a mini-warehouse to fill online orders as the coffeehouse adjusts to Wisconsin’s Covid-19 pandemic order.
Owner Jeff Gauger realized early on in the crisis that he would have rethink his cafe business model. So he shut down his downtown location, kept the UW Hospital site open and created a production operation at his West Main Street location.
Instead of wishing for a return to the normal, Gauger focuses on reality.
“What is going on now is the new normal,” Gauger said.” I need to run my business like that rather than thinking of this as a disruption, so if this crisis takes two weeks, two months or six months, I’m likely to get through this successfully.”
When Gov. Tony Evers shut down non-essential businesses on March 25--and now extended it to May 26 — to stop the spread of Covid-19, restaurants’ dining rooms closed but delivery and takeout could continue.
Restaurants and other businesses scrambled to find a new business model to stay open, mostly to keep staff working and pay some bills.
Economic analysts predict that small businesses, with less than 250 employees, could be hit hardest by Covid-19’s financial tsunami.
A new business model
While his staff is setting up “Homebound Menu” orders for bake-your-own pizzas, four-pack burrito meals, and soup/grilled cheese sandwich combos, Gauger is working the drive-through at Beans ‘n Cream Bakehouse, handing out lattes to customers.
He’s wearing the recommended face mask and his staff has minimized contact between the customers, following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Although customers can’t see his face, Gauger has a smile for them. Since the pandemic—he’s become part counselor, part advisor, and part cheerleader.
“One woman came through the other day and told me that this was the first time she had been out of the house in a week and she wanted to treat herself,” Gauger said. “She seemed pretty excited just to talk to another person.”
Customers have also shared with Gauger the challenges and stresses that are facing during the Covid-19 crisis.
That’s not surprising. With Beans ‘n Cream’s 15-year history in Sun Prairie, the business has some hard-core regulars.
One regular coffee klatch group isn’t letting Covid-19 stop their weekly gatherings. Gauger said they come through the drive-through, order their coffee, and then strategically place their vehicles in the parking lot and talk to one another at the recommended six feet apart.
“It’s like a wagon train circle early in the morning,” Gauger said, clearly delighted by their dedication to stay connected. “It really is an awesome thing.”
Across the city, Gus’s Diner is adapting. Etem Selimi of the family-owned restaurant remembers the last “regular” day—St. Patrick’s Day because they had a lot of corned beef and cabbage dinners ready for hungry customers.
Now the restaurant is surviving on takeout and delivery — something that Selimi said before only made up five to 10 percent of sales. Employees are delivering orders and Selimi has contracted with Grubhub to expand to the east side of Madison.
Other Sun Prairie restaurants have done the same. EatStreet has had 41 new restaurants sign up since March 17, including McGee’s Chicken and Country Cafe in Sun Prairie. EatStreet’s public relations spokesperson Jake Miller said that’s a 372 percent increase of new restaurant clients over last year.
Selimi is grateful for customers’ support and staff has been touched by their generosity—with some of the largest tips they have ever received.
“We are doing it to keep our staff employed, pay some bills, and for our own sanity,” Selimi said.
Gauger of Beans ‘n Cream said the focus on keeping staff was very important.
When the Covid-19 emergency order came through he polled his staff to see how dependent they were on their paycheck. He gave priority to people who ranked themselves six or above and less for high school kids with income support at home or those with other jobs.
“There is no great way to adjust staffing levels but it is obviously something that we needed to do,” Gauger said
Gauger also recognizes that his customers may have lost their jobs or tightened this budget in the pandemic, so he reduced cafe prices on some items, including bread, and made the homebound menu affordable to feed a whole family. That just made good business sense to him.
“The more customers who come to us, the more likely I can keep my employees working,” Gauger said.
Even with that, Gauger is optimistic that Beans ‘n Cream can survive a recession, based on his experience during the 2008 financial meltdown. He said even then people didn’t balk at going out for a latte.
“Our price point is much, much, much lower than going out to dinner,” Gauger said. “So even though we were in a recession people felt they could treat themselves to a $4 latte once or twice a week. That was important to them.”
In tune with the times
Marta Hansen took a little break last week from the 24/7 job of keeping her business afloat during the pandemic crisis to have a little fun.
Hansen and her Two Birds co-performer, Clarisse Tobia, reworked Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” into the parody “Quarantine Rhapsody”—a humorous musical ode to the COVID-19 pandemic. The link is:
https://www.facebook.com/ThePianoGalShop/videos/1680705808735531/
It was a little goofy, Hansen admits, but it served its purpose.
“We just needed to blow off steam,” said Hansen, who is the owner of The Piano Gal Shop in downtown Sun Prairie, a retail showroom for musical instruments, supplies and a site for one-on-one music lessons.
The Covid-19 virus outfall has flipped the small business on its head, as Hansen has enthusiastically tried to find new revenue streams.
Although all seven of the shop’s musical teachers were able to switch to online classes, and Hansen has moved all the shop’s retail items online, it has stopped her lucrative piano tuning income stream.
“That has been the biggest hit for me, that was my bread and butter,” Hansen said. “But is it no longer safe to go into people’s homes.”
Some of her loyal piano-tuning customers have rescheduled or bought gift cards—getting a 10 percent saving for pre-booking future services.
“Now I’ve just been thinking of other ways to bring in more revenue,” Hansen said.
For $20, Hansen delivers virtual sing-a-grams. They’ve been very popular—one woman sent one to her daughter who is a nurse in North Carolina, to help cheer her up. Five dollars of every purchase goes to a virtual tip jar for laid-off downtown Sun Prairie workers.
Hansen also offers a $75 three-lesson virtual program for people who have time on their hands, and want to learn the ukulele. She also sells the instruments.
“The ukuleles have been selling like hotcakes, which is awesome because they are really fun, affordable and are pretty easy to learn,” Hansen said.
On Saturdays, students or any other uke fans can join her on a live stream jam session, strumming the Beatles’ “Let it Be” and “Yellow Submarine” along with her family.
Hansen said performing, singing and playing provides an outlet for letting go of the frustrations the pandemic has brought on. She’s been on the phone with bankers, suppliers and been busy with the logistics of keeping the business going—something that she has done on her own with no employees.
“It has been very scary and stressful but thankful grants are coming up,” Hansen said. “I am trying to find ways to pull in income but also looking for assistance where I can.”
Grants and emergency loans are expected to come from federal, state and local sources.
“It has been up and down,” Hansen said. “I’ve had my really grumpy down days and I’ve had my really good days but it has really helped to have a supportive family.”
Reopening the doors
Now with Wisconsin’s “Safer at Home” order extended to May 26, that puts businesses in a holding pattern until they can open their doors—and when that time comes they aren’t sure what will happen.
Gauger, of Beans ‘n Cream, said during the last three weeks, the cafe area has been transformed into a production room with equipment to fill orders—and it will be very different to see customers gather there once again.
“It will be awesome and strange at the same time,” Gauger said. “But we are certainly looking forward to having our dining room lively again and filled with conversations because that is something that we have missed in all of this.”
He said customers—now and in the future—will be pivotal for the city’s economic survival.
“In the end, most people who live in Sun Prairie value the businesses that the city has and if we can collectively support those right now, hopefully, they will be there once this is all over.”
