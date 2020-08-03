Sun Prairie resident Mark Tauscher will be featured on a Tuesday, Aug. 4 livestream at 7 p.m. presented by the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.
With the widespread cancellation of sports, travel, and other leisure activities due to COVID-19, people everywhere have been missing some of their favorite ways to enjoy time with friends and loved ones.
People who work in these industries have experienced profound uncertainties — and some have found creative ways to stay in business while safely distancing.
How might these innovations affect the way we enjoy leisure time in the future? What might sports look like over the next few months or even years? What precautions must be considered for the safety of athletes and fans alike?
Tauscher, a 1999 UW graduate, is a former football player for the Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers. In 2005, he established the Tauscher’s Reading Initiative for Every Child to Achieve (TRIFECTA) Foundation to promote literacy and education throughout Wisconsin. In 2008, the Packers named him the Walter Payton Man of the Year finalist and voted him the Ed Block Courage Award winner.
He was inducted into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame in 2018. Today, he is co-owner of a Madison-based business that runs the Red Card Meal Plan and Isthmus Publishing. He’s also the co-host of ESPN Wisconsin’s Wilde and Tausch radio show.
Tauscher will participate in the livestream with Mike Shannon. a 1980 UW grad who is the chairman and founder of KSL Capital Partners, a financial firm dedicated to investments in the travel and leisure businesses.
Shannon serves on the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association Foundation Board of Trustees as well as the UW Foundation Board of Directors and the Wisconsin School of Business Dean’s Advisory Board.
Shannon is the recipient of the University of Wisconsin’s Distinguished Alumni Award. He is an avid supporter of outdoor recreation, and the popular Goodspeed Family Pier on the campus lakefront is named in honor of his wife Mary Sue’s family.
The UW Now Livestream can be found at allwaysforward.org/uwnow/future-of-sports-and-leisure/
