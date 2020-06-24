The Sun Prairie Tourism Commission is offering a one-time COVID-19 Tourism Recovery Grant to provide funding assistance to businesses or organizations that have had to cancel events or meetings, which has resulted in significant revenue loss as a result of COVID-19.
Interested applicants will need to explain how the loss in revenue, as a result of the cancellation(s) impacted potential overnight stays at Sun Prairie hotels.
Applications must be received by July 31, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. The Tourism Commission will review eligible applications at its Aug. 13 Tourism Commission meeting.
Eligible activities that will be considered for funding assistance include:
• Market feasibility studies to enhance existing hotels, facilities or events to make them more likely to generate overnight stays in Sun Prairie hotels;
• Targeted/direct marketing to specific new, geographic areas outside of Sun Prairie, user groups, or demographics that have not been previously marketed to that are likely to generate overnight stays for Sun Prairie hotels;
• Targeted/direct marketing to retain traditional visitors from a specific geographic area, user group, or demographic that have previously generated overnight stays for Sun Prairie hotels;
• Targeted promotional activities that are intended to retain and increase visitors and increase overnight hotel stays in Sun Prairie; and
• Other customized marketing efforts directly tied to the increase of overnight hotel stays in Sun Prairie.
The Sun Prairie Tourism Commission approved a total of $100,000 for the COVID-19 Tourism Recovery Grant program.
City of Sun Prairie hotels are eligible for loans up to $25,000. Events that generate overnight stays in Sun Prairie are eligible up to $10,000. Meeting facilities that generate overnight stays in Sun Prairie hotels are eligible up to $10,000. Special event facilities in Sun Prairie are eligible up to $10,000. Other applicants with eligible marketing projects directly impacting overnight stays in Sun Prairie will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.
Additional information, qualification criteria, and application materials are available online at:
https://cityofsunprairie.com/1338/Sun-Prairie-Tourism-COVID-19-Grant.
General COVID-19 Related Business Resources can be found at: www.cityofsunprairie.com/COVID19Biz
Questions about the program can be emailed to business@cityofsunprairie.com.
