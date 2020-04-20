With the extension of Wisconsin’s “Safer at Home” order to May 26, 2020, business financing assistance programs are more critical than ever.
Join four small business experts for an informational webinar on some of Wisconsin’s most successful small business financing entities on Wednesday, April 22 from 1-2:30 p.m.
Presenters include:
• Nick Drewsen, Vice President & Loan Officer, Wisconsin Business Development;
• Alison Dodge, Small Business Consultant, Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp.;
• Peter Ouchakof CDBG/RLF Administrator Dane County; and
• Frederick McConnell Jr. VP of Lending and Investments Madison Development Corporation.
Learn more about the role that each of the presenters has in business financing, highlights of issues and trends being faced by small businesses during COVID-19, and some advice on best practices to get through the “Safer at Home” directive.
Register by emailing business@cityofsunprairie.com by Tuesday, April 21 at noon.
There is no charge to attend the webinar, which is being co-sponsored by The City of Sun Praire, the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce, Madison Development Corp., Dane County, Madison Regional Economic Partnership, and Wisconsin Business Development.
Registered participants will be sent directions on how to join the webinar and how to submit questions for the panel.
If you have any questions, please contact Neil Stechschulte at business@cityofsunprairie.com or call (608) 512-9120.
