As part of the Tech Council’s continuing series, “Crossing the coronavirus chasm,” Chancellor Rebecca Blank of the UW-Madison will speak during a 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 8 webinar.
Individual and corporate members of the Wisconsin Technology Council may register now to learn about the role of a major research university in addressing a crisis such as COVID-19.
UW-Madison has assembled public-private partnerships of scientists, engineers, public health experts, manufacturers and others to address the pandemic, a role that is being fulfilled by other public research universities, as well. Examples include:
• Scientific research focused on developing treatments and a vaccine
• Keeping the most vulnerable people healthy and safe in their communities
• Educating thousands of doctors, nurses and other health care professionals, as well as thousands of virologists, epidemiologists, veterinarians and other highly trained specialists, to keep one step ahead of the next pandemic.
“We’re excited that Chancellor Blank can join us to discuss the many ways the UW-Madison is contributing to the effort to contain and control the COVID-19 epidemic, as well as the next threat that may face us,” said Tom Still, president of the Wisconsin Technology Council.
Blank is an economist who has served as UW-Madison chancellor for more than six years, leading one of the top-ranked research universities in the United States.
Limited “seats” are available in the Zoom meeting. Members of the Tech Council and its programs, the Tech Council Innovation Network and the Tech Council Investor Networks, may email Julie Johnson at julie@wisconsintechnologycouncil.com to reserve a spot. Meeting log-in credentials and other guidelines for the hour-long session will be sent by prior to the event.
The Tech Council event is in broadcast partnership with WisconsinEye. To join the Tech Council, contact Angela Schlobohm at angela@wisconsintechnologycouncil.com.
