The Workforce Development Board of South Central Wisconsin (WDBSCW), in partnership with the WorkSmart Network and Job Service, will host a third round of Drive Thru Job Fairs to connect workers affected by closures and furloughs during the COVID-19 pandemic to businesses that are hiring.
On Oct. 1, 2020 from 12-4 p.m., job seekers can receive job postings and employer information without leaving their car.
Job fair locations include:
• Sauk County Fairgrounds, 700 Washington Ave., Baraboo; and
• West Towne Mall, located at 66 West Towne Mall, Madison.
“We want to continue providing opportunities to connect job seekers with opportunities in their areas,” said Seth Lentz, WDBSCW CEO. “These Drive Thru Job Fairs have proven successful in providing workers, furloughed or laid off, during the pandemic with information on great employers that are hiring now.”
Volunteers wearing the appropriate PPE will provide attendees with a bag containing information from participating employers while remaining socially distant. A station will also be set up at both locations for bicyclists and walkers to receive a bag while remaining safe.
“As we all face the ongoing challenges associated with an unprecedented pandemic, finding meaningful and sustainable employment is more important than ever,” said Kim Meyer, Human Resource Manager at Grede Foundries.
“The Workforce Development Board of South Central Wisconsin is a fantastic resources available to help link job seekers with career placement especially during this difficult time," Meyer said.
"They are also able to provide career counseling as well as training and education opportunities to help enhance marketable skills and assets that employers are looking for," Meyer added. "The profile of today’s job seeker is starting to change. The WDBSCW can be that connection to help match that job seekers with their forever employer. If you are an achiever, leader and visionary, please join us for the Drive Thru Job Fair on October 1 to learn more about the career opportunities available at Grede Foundries.”
The job fairs are part of a statewide effort by the Wisconsin Workforce Development Association (wwda.org) to help job seekers identify employment opportunities throughout the state during the pandemic.
Job seekers interested in more information about the job fair, including safety precautions and participating businesses can visit www.wdbscw.org/drivethrujobfair.
The Workforce Development Board of South Central Wisconsin (WDBSCW) is a private, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that collaborates with business and workforce in the Wisconsin counties of Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Jefferson, Marquette and Sauk with a mission to build public and private partnerships that support innovation and excellence in workforce development.
