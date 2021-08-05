The Sun Prairie Area School District announced its reopening and infection mitigation plans for Fall 2021.
Decisions for Fall 2021 have been designed to ensure the safety and well-being of students, families, and staff; minimize pivots that disrupt the learning environment, and meet the community’s expectation that in-person instruction will be maximized.
Beginning on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 all students in grades 4K-12 and adults will be required to wear face coverings (masks) inside school district facilities and at indoor district activities.This also includes all district-sponsored transportation.
Masked environments reduce disruption since students who are close contacts while masked will not need to quarantine. Masks will continue to be optional outdoors.
The Sun Prairie Area School District’s plans for the fall, including universal masking, draw on recommendations by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), and Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHMDC).
The recommendations are based on the prevalence of the highly-transmissible Delta variant, as well as emerging research that shows vaccinated people with breakthrough infections of COVID-19 may be more contagious than previously thought.
The Sun Prairie Area School District is committed to providing a safe and consistent in-person learning experience for all students throughout the 2021-22 school year.
For additional information, see the attached presentation and video.