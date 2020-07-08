Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sacred Hearts of Jesus & Mary Parish annual August rummage sale has been canceled. But in its place, a new charitable opportunity is springing forth.
The parish is partnering with Funds2Orgs to collect gently used shoes to distribute to developing countries during its kickoff on Saturday, July 11 from 8-11:30 a.m. at the Parish Garage behind the church.
Additional collection dates will be held throughout July, aiming for the ultimate goal of 2,500 pairs of shoes collected for the program. If the goal is met, Sacred Hearts will not have to pay for the removal and shipping of the shoes and Funds2Orgs will cover this expense.
“Sacred Hearts is so appreciative of donations we’ve received in the past for our rummage sale, and we have loyal volunteers that come back year after year. Rather than putting people at risk, we are not asking for money or asking people to sell items. We are just asking for your stuff,” said Margaret Powers, Director of Parish Development for Sacred Hearts.
On July 11, the first 50 people to bring 10 pairs of shoes will get a Culver’s free sundae coupon.
Shoes should be gently worn, used or new, with only one pair of the ten being flip-flops. No roller blades, ice skates, or items with broken soles will be accepted. All sizes are welcome.
Funds2Orgs helps micro-entrepreneurs in developing countries sell the shoes to their communities, helping families in communities with limited jobs.
Other shoe recycling programs exist, but many times, the donor must pay shipping to send them to the collecting charity.
Through the drive, you can clear your closet, feel good about donating, and enjoy ice cream in the process.
Furniture items will be accepted at the same drop off times and a furniture sale, benefittng the church’s programs, will be held Saturday, Aug. 8 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
The sale will accept bicycles, area rugs, bed frames, chairs, lamps, loveseats, patio furniture, tables, and furniture.
Find a list of accepted items at https://www.sacred-hearts.org/rummage.
The parish encourages social distancing, will accept cash, and may offer a card option.
“We are excited to serve the mission of helping others,” Powers said.
Bring your gently used shoes to the Sacred Hearts Parish Garage (behind the church on Vine Street) July 11 and July 18 from 8-11:30 a.m., or July 14, 23, 28 and 30 from 6-8 p.m., or schedule an appointment by calling Margaret Powers at 608-837-7381 ext. 234.
