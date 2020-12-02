Gov. Tony Evers on Dec. 2 announced he will deliver the upcoming State of the State address and biennial budget message virtually as COVID-19 continues to surge across the state.
The State of the State address will be delivered at 7:00 p.m. on Tues., January 12, 2021, and pursuant to Wis. Stat. § 16.45, the governor has requested to deliver his budget message at 7 p.m. on Tues., Feb. 16, 2021.
“I have spent the better part of the last year encouraging Wisconsinites to stay home as often as possible, practice social distancing, and limit interactions and gatherings with people outside of their immediate households. As you both know, I believe elected leaders must lead by example,” wrote Evers in a letter to legislative leaders.
“To this end, and consistent with our continued recommendations to Wisconsinites, I will deliver my State of the State address and budget message to Wisconsinites virtually next year,” the governor added.
Evers also encouraged the Legislature to convene virtually to receive the State of the State address and budget message, consistent with the recommendations from public health officials to practice social distancing.
“As we begin a new legislative session in January, we must continue our work building on the down payment we made during the last legislative session on increasing access to quality, affordable healthcare, fully funding our public schools, and fixing our roads and bridges,” wrote Evers.
“We must also acknowledge and expect, however," Evers added, "that like so many things this past year, this legislative session might look differently than it has before…I look forward to working together and having a productive legislative session in the new year.”
