In a resolution approved April 13, the Sun Prairie School Board demanded the state legislature work with Gov. Tony Evers in keeping public school students in mind when crafting COVID-19 financial legislation.
In discussing the resolution as part of its first-ever virtual board meeting on YouTube, board members made it clear they were opposed to any funding cuts for public education.
Sun Prairie School Board President Steve Schroeder said he crafted the resolution with Heather DuBois Bournenane of the Wisconsin Public Education Network and the president of the Sun Prairie School Board. He was particularly critical of the Joint Finance Committee, on its own, giving itself unilateral authority to cut state spending, including funding to public schools, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m personally not a believer in that,” Schroeder told the board.
The resolution states “the educators and school leaders of the SPASD embraced distance learning, working long hours to prepare and to continue teaching, inspiring, and loving children” and says that “Wisconsin public school leadership opened the door for others to follow” that “this close community connection for education, nutrition and social/emotional support providing familiarity and continuity of service with public school students continues unbroken.” The resolution points to “the educators and school leaders in the SPASD [who] have created parades, videos, and personal check-ins with students to ensure the connection to school remains strong.”
The two-page resolution notes “our public schools are the economic engines and major employers of communities around the state” and asks for the legislature to consider “that many public schools in Wisconsin remain underfunded through the pandemic given 57 school referenda questions from 45 districts on the April 7, 2020 election ballots.”
The resolution also states the Joint Finance Committee did not fund any of the recommendations from the Blue Ribbon Commission that would have addressed the underfunding of public schools and special education costs in Wisconsin.
Board member Carol Albright called for the resolution to be sent to other local media besides the Sun Prairie Star. She asked for the resolution to be sent to other local media.
Board Vice President Tom Weber said the resolution would be shared with other members of the Wisconsin Association of School Boards.
Schroeder said that Superintendent Brad Saron has also shared the resolution with other district administrators in the state, and that there is already some interest among Fox Valley school districts adopting the resolution.
Board welcomes new student member
The Sun Prairie School Board welcomed sophomore Sarah Rhoads to the board as a new student board representative. Rhoads will be seated with School Board members during public meetings, be recognized as a member, and have the right to participate in School Board discussions, but will be unable to make motions, vote, hold office or attend executive or closed sessions unless invited.
It was expected that Rhoads would start her term on April 27, 2020, but after introducing herself, Rhoads participated in all 120 minutes of the meeting.
Among other involvements, Rhoads is involved in forensics, drama and theater at Sun Prairie High School and teaches at a local dance studio.
“I hope to make a positive contribution to the board,” Rhoads told the board and those watching the meeting on YouTube.
Quinn Williams, current junior student representative will continue to serve on the board for his senior year.
In order to find Rhoads, an email was sent to all rising (or incoming) juniors inviting interested students to apply for the position via a google application, including two letters of reference, with at least one from a High School Staff member.
The selection team consisting of board members Albright, Bryn Horton and Dave Hoekstra brought in five students for an interview. Emily Flood, current senior student board representative joined Carol, Bryn and Dave for the interviews and final selection process. Flood will be leaving the board in anticipation of finishing her school career at Sun Prairie High School in June.
In order to provide student input and perspective, the board approved Policy BDDJ, Student Representatives to the School Board on May 14, 2018, to include a junior and senior student representative on the school board, starting in July 2018 for the 2018-19 school year.
The board revised the procedure Procedure BDDJ-R, Student Representatives to the School Board Procedures on March 11, 2019 to start the student term at the same time in April as newly elected board members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.