Sun Prairie Area School District (SPASD) administration will recommend beginning the 2020-21 school year online for the school board to consider as part of its July 27 agenda.
The recommendation was shared with parents via email on Monday July 20 by SPASD Superintendent Brad Saron.
"I’ve watched shifts in fall reopening philosophy from districts across the country, and disorienting discussions play out on social media and on the news," Saron wrote in the email to parents, shared at about 9:20 a.m. "In the Sun Prairie Area School District, we crafted a plan to collect ideas and evaluate them, monitor public health requirements, and collect feedback from our school community in order to determine our best fall reopening option," Saron added.
A total of 4,031 parents and guardians and 808 staff took a survey asking which would be the best option to proceed with the 2020-21 school year. A total of 56 percent of staff and 37 percent of parents indicated they "strongly agree" that opening the fall with online instruction was the best way to begin the school year.
Saron said the following recommendation will be presented to the Sun Prairie School Board on July 27:
• First Quarter instruction during the 20-21 School Year will be delivered via Distance Learning (Sept. 8 - Nov. 2).
• Staff will start on Aug. 24 and work contracted days through Sept. 4 on-site to prepare for Distance Learning.
• Students will begin Distance Learning on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.
• The SPASD will continue to work with Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHMDC) to monitor countywide health metrics and to engage with staff and parents to determine the best option for the second quarter and second semester.
PHMDC has twice delayed any recommendation to Dane County schools on how to proceed with fall opening plans, Saron told the school board on July 13.
"We anticipate that small groups of students will begin accessing in-person learning as soon as it is safe to do so," Saron wrote in the email, "and we commit to bringing all students back on-site when we feel that is a responsible and safe decision."
Student learning will take place Monday-Friday: Schedules for whole group/small group synchronous learning will be created for staff/students, while Wednesdays will include independent online learning activities for students to allow staff to prepare, collaborate, and communicate with families, students, and one another.
SPASD administration will prepare and present a monthly report for the Sun Prairie School Board, updating them and the community on the decision-making process for the second quarter.
"The Mission of the SPASD captures our promise of providing relevant, engaging, and innovative learning experiences," Saron wrote. "As we apply what we learned from our first endeavor of district-wide distance learning from last spring, we are working on systems for a greater focus on peer-to-peer connections and student/staff relationships.
"This decision was made in an effort to prepare to deliver mission-grounded instruction to every student, every day," Saron added. "Indeed, our students deserve our best and most collaborative work this fall."
