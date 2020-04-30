The Madison Area Builders Association (MABA) announced on Thursday, April 30, 2020 that after thoughtful consideration, it will continue to host the 70th Annual Parade of Homes on the originally scheduled dates from June 19-28, 2020.
The Parade will feature 21 expertly-constructed homes across five sought-after neighborhoods in Dane County and is sure to be a great showcase of the stunning craftsmanship that is synonymous with a Parade Builder.
2020 Parade of Homes Neighborhoods include:
• Carriage Ridge, Westport;
• Fahey Fields, Fitchburg;
• Savannah Brooks, DeForest;
• Westbridge, Waunakee; and
• Windsor Gardens, Windsor.
MABA said in a statement it "recognizes the current situation facing the local community and is making health and safety for our Parade builders, staff, and attendees our utmost priority for the duration of the event."
"As our society slowly moves towards reopening through the Governor's Badger Bounce Back plan, MABA and the Parade of Homes will be monitoring the changing dynamic of the Stay-At-Home Order and will ensure precautions are in place to focus on providing a safe and enjoyable event that fully complies with the mandates of health officials," the statement reads.
Should Wisconsin fail to reach a phase that allows for the Parade of Homes to open on its scheduled dates, additional considerations will be made to reschedule or host the event fully virtually, according to MABA.
In the interim, MABA is developing precautions that will ensure safety by eliminating potential exposure at the Parade of Homes by daily sanitization of each home; continuous disinfecting through the Parade Hours; eliminating paper ballots in favor of an online system; less interaction with ticket takers and a new, faster process into the Parade site; hand sanitizer stations at each home; and limiting the number of attendees in each home and site based upon health official guidelines.
Parade hours are set for Monday-Friday 4-8 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
On Monday-Thursday, the first hour, from 4-5 p.m., will be reserved for attendees who are elderly or have underlying health conditions in order to provide a less-populated setting.
"Our goal is to provide a safe and exciting environment for people to attend once we've reached the benchmarks set for reopening the state through the Badger Back Bounce Plan," the statement reads. "It is our hope that the current health crisis improves to a point that does not mandate the closure of the Parade of Homes and we are moving forward with the intentions and optimism that for the 70th straight year, our community will be able to enjoy touring the areas best, new homes built by some of the areas most respected and skillful builders!"
For more information, visit www.madisonparadeofhomes.com
