Qualified Sun Prairie small businesses will have the opportunity to apply for financial assistance through the city’s Small Business Emergency Loan Fund through the end of 2020.
The program originally had a May 2020 deadline that was extended by two weeks. The Emergency Loan Fund Oversight Committee voted to leave the application period open through the end of this year.
Two completed applications have been received and are currently under review. Inquiries about the availability of funds have increased in the past couple of weeks. Any future applications will be reviewed as they are received.
“Even with the progress towards entering the initial phases of reopening under the Forward Dane guidelines, it is very difficult for some businesses to operate at 25% capacity, and there is still a tremendous amount of uncertainty as to when future phases will be started. The Oversight Committee felt there could still be significant economic distress experienced by small businesses in the coming weeks and months, and that as long as we have funds available the program should remain active,” said Neil Stechschulte, the City of Sin Prairie Economic Development Director and city representative on the Oversight Committee.
Loans of up to $5,000 are available for small businesses with 25 or fewer employees that have applied for assistance from the SBA, State of Wisconsin, or Dane County and did not receive the full amount they needed to stay viable.
Eligible expenses include Rent, Utilities, other Business Related Loan Payments or Leases, Insurance, Personal Protective Equipment, Cleaning Supplies, Lost Inventory, and other operating costs approved by the Loan Oversight Committee.
The total available funding is currently at $170,000. Funds were contributed by the Bank of Sun Prairie, the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce, the City of Sun Prairie, the Sun Prairie Tourism Commission, Sun Prairie Utilities, and the Downtown Sun Prairie Business Improvement District (BID). Representatives of each of these organizations makes up the Oversight Committee.
Additional information, qualification criteria, and application materials are available online at https://cityofsunprairie.com/ELF
Questions about the program can be emailed to business@cityofsunprairie.com.
