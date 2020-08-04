Compeer Financial’s Fund for Rural America, the Farm Credit cooperative’s giving program, is now accepting grant applications for the Emergency Response Equipment Grant Program.
The purpose of this grant is to honor the invaluable role emergency response departments play in the health and safety of rural communities by providing funding for essential equipment. In this round of the grant program, priority will be given to departments with equipment needs related to COVID-19 response.
The fund has up to $450,000 available for grants to rural emergency response departments in the 144-county Compeer territory. Applications for grants will be accepted through August 31, 2020.
Each emergency response department will be eligible to receive up to $3,000, which can be used for emergency response equipment for rural volunteer fire, rescue or ambulance departments. Agencies that received grants in 2018 and 2019 will not be eligible to apply this year.
“Emergency response departments save lives in communities across rural America,” said Karen Schieler, senior corporate giving specialist at Compeer Financial. “Without sufficient funding, these agencies are unable to do that work. We want to enrich these rural communities by offsetting the cost of equipment needed to potentially save lives.”
In the two years of this grant program, the Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America has supported 328 agencies, touching the lives of nearly 1.4 million rural community members, through $898,500 in grants.
The Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America is the corporate giving program of Compeer Financial, structured to support Compeer Financial’s mission to enrich agriculture and rural America.
Compeer Financial’s Board of Directors has dedicated one percent of annual net earnings to support the Fund’s focus areas of agricultural advocacy and development, agriculture education, cooperative initiatives, rural development and community enrichment; and youth engagement.
The fund is managed by a board of trustees, made up of team members from Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin and members of the Compeer Financial Board of Directors. More information about opportunities available through the Fund can be found at Compeer.com/giving-back.
Compeer Financial is a member-owned Farm Credit cooperative serving and supporting agriculture and rural communities. The $22.8 billion organization provides loans, leases, risk management and other financial services throughout 144 counties in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Based in the Upper Midwest, Compeer Financial exists to champion the hopes and dreams of rural America, while providing personalized service and expertise to clients and the agriculture industry. Compeer Financial has a location at 2600 Jenny Wren Trail in Sun Prairie's Smith's Crossing neighborhood.
Compeer Financial is the third largest cooperative of the Farm Credit System, a nationwide network of lending institutions supporting agriculture and rural communities with reliable, consistent credit and financial services. Learn more about Compeer Financial.
