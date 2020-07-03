The Sun Prairie Star office, located at 804 Liberty Blvd. Suite 201 in the Liberty Square Commons office building, will be closed on Friday, July 3 to observe the July 4 Independence Day holiday.
The office will reopen to the public on Monday, July 6, but the public is requested to wear a mask when visiting and observe social distancing guidelines of at least six feet when more than one person is waiting at the counter.
A plastic counter guard has been installed at the front counter to guide customers about where to stand at the counter.
Adams Publishing Group appreciates the public's cooperation with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines to keep the public and its associates safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.