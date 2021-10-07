Beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, Public Health Madison Dane County will open a new, temporary vaccination clinic at the Arena building at the Alliant Energy Center. The site will provide first and second vaccine doses for anyone 12 and older as well as booster doses for those who are eligible.
“This clinic will differ from the previous clinic we had set up on the grounds of the Alliant Energy Center for a couple of reasons. First, it is in a different part of the facility and second, people will park and walk-in, opposed to the previous drive through approach,” said Sarah Hughes, COVID-19 Vaccine Deputy for PHMDC.
Public Health strongly encourages residents to make an appointment prior to arrival; however, we will accept drop-ins as needed. The booster clinic will initially include five active vaccination booths capable of accommodating roughly 220 booster vaccinations per day.
“We continue to monitor the clinical trials and approval process of COVID-19 vaccines for 5-11 year olds and our staff will be in place and ready to expand our vaccination capacity as soon as younger children are eligible,” said Hughes.
According to the latest guidance from the CDC, FDA, and DHS, booster doses are now recommended and available for some groups who received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, including people ages 65+ who are at high risk of severe outcomes. As boosters for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are approved, they will also be available at the site.
“COVID-19 vaccines continue to be remarkably effective in reducing risk of severe disease and death,” said Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County. “Booster doses are yet another crucial tool to help maintain a strong immune response and slow the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.”
To date, Public Health has provided more than 88,000 vaccine doses to reduce severe illness and slow the spread of COVID-19, thanks in part to the support of the Alliant Energy Center and the flexibility and accessibility it provides.
To make an appointment at the Alliant Energy Center clinic, or one of the other Public Health clinic locations visit publichealthmdc.com/vax. COVID-19 vaccines are also available throughout the county through healthcare providers and pharmacies.