The City of Sun Prairie will be consolidating from eight polling places down to one polling place for the Tuesday, Aug. 11 Fall Partisan Primary because of Election Official shortages resulting from COVID-19.
The city will be utilizing Sun Prairie High School, located at 888 Grove St., as the polling place.
Clerk’s Office staff have been working hard to get precautions in place for Election Day and have taken the following measures:
• Hand sanitizer will be readily available for Election Officials and voters.
• Face masks and gloves will be available for Election Officials.
• Plexiglass dividers will be used at all stations.
• Cleaning wipes will be used to regularly disinfect surfaces.
• Social distancing will be actively encouraged throughout the entire voting process.
The City Clerk’s Office urges voters in Sun Prairie to vote absentee if possible. Voters can request an absentee ballot be mailed to them using MyVote.WI.Gov.
After a request is received in the clerk’s office, a ballot is mailed out within 24 hours. Completed absentee ballots can be mailed or dropped off to the Clerk’s Office. The deadline to return an absentee ballot is 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Additionally, the clerk’s office will offer In-Person Absentee Voting at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building, 300 E. Main St., and the Sun Prairie Public Library -- located at 1350 Linnerud Drive, prior to the August election.
“We want everyone who is eligible and who wants to vote to be able to do so safely,” City Clerk Elena Hilby said. “Absentee voting will greatly reduce crowds at polling places on Election Day, which will make social distancing much easier.”
The Clerk’s Office is also actively recruiting for more election workers. Interested residents are welcome to apply online at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/SunPrairieWI or by sending an email to Voting@cityofsunprairie.com.
