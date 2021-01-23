The Department of Workforce Development (DWD) is reminding state residents who received Unemployment Insurance (UI) benefits last year that they must report UI benefits as taxable income on their 2020 tax returns, and that their 1099-G income tax statements for the year are easily accessible through UI's secure and confidential online system.
All UI benefits including Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), Lost Wages Assistance (LWA), and Extended Benefits (EB) are considered taxable income for both federal and state income taxes, and the 1099-G form shows the amount of UI benefits a claimant received during the previous year.
To access 1099-G tax statements, claimants can go to https://dwd.wisconsin.gov/uiben/1099.htm, then follow a few easy steps to obtain an electronic copy of their 2020 benefit payment records.
In response to customer service trends toward the convenience of online self-service, claimants who have logged onto UI's online benefits services system are being notified their 1099-G statements for 2020 will be accessible online and that they should not expect to be mailed paper copies.
Claimants who have been granted a long-term exception to using online services will receive their 1099-G statements by mail. DWD will continue to mail paper copies upon request.
By accessing UI's secure, confidential online benefit system and obtaining 1099-G forms electronically, claimants will have immediate access to their tax information for UI.
Additionally, the transition from paper mailings to e-copies of 1099-G forms saves the public tens of thousands of dollars in annual processing, printing, and mailing costs.
DWD securely stores 1099-G forms online for all claimants to access and print for their records. Claimants' statements are available online for the past six years, which is helpful if claimants need to file amended tax returns. The UI Division is required to send 1099-G information to the Internal Revenue Service and the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.
For more information and frequently asked questions, visit https://dwd.wisconsin.gov/uiben/1099.htm.
