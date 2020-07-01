The University of Wisconsin System and the Wisconsin Technical College System are making it easier for students to plan credit transfers in Wisconsin by launching a new online credit transfer tool called Transferology.
During the last year, the UW System coordinated the launch of Transferology to make transfer easier and more efficient in Wisconsin by replacing its current transfer information system with the new online credit transfer tool.
UW System led a team from the UW System campuses and the technical colleges to convert all course data from their databases into Transferology and launch the new online tool.
The project also included the College of Menominee Nation and the Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwa Community College.
Students can access Transferology by visiting UW System’s Transfer Wisconsin webpage or each UW university or technical college’s credit transfer webpage. UW System has produced a short Transferology promotional video to show how the new tool will make it easier for students to check course equivalencies and help them make better decisions on transferring credits to another campus.
In Transferology, students enter their course information and see how those courses best match for transfer to other colleges and universities. Students can also check to see what courses they can take at other institutions that will transfer to the college where they are currently enrolled.
The Wisconsin colleges involved in the project have entered their course information into Transferology’s national database. This now allows students not only in Wisconsin, but in other states, to explore options for transferring or taking courses at Wisconsin institutions.
The UW System needed to replace the transfer information system it built 25 years ago because the tools it provided were no longer meeting the needs or expectations of students or campus staff. This new tool will make the process smoother for both.
“This new transfer tool is long overdue and a significant win for Wisconsin students,” said former UW System President Ray Cross, who championed Transferology. “This initiative helps UW System achieve one of its priorities to make the transfer process seamless, smooth, and easy to navigate for all students in Wisconsin.”
“Credit transfer, both into and out of our system, continues to be of great interest to our students,” said Wisconsin Technical College System President Morna K. Foy. “This is a fantastic development that furthers our efforts to make transfer as straightforward as possible.”
The new course transfer tool will make it easier for students to plan credit transfers from either in-state or out-of-state schools; help students stay on track to their degree; and streamline how these institutions manage course approvals and transfer information.
