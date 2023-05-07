Alcoholic drink

A new UW survey from School of Medicine and Public Health details which populations experienced the greatest change in alcohol use during the COVID-19 pandemic, finding that higher-earning younger adults increased drinking the most.

 Metro Creative Connection

A three-part, or waves, survey conducted by researchers with the Survey of the Health of Wisconsin, abbreviated SHOW, polled people throughout Wisconsin asking them about their drinking habits during the pandemic. The three waves took place May through June 2020, January to February 2021 and in June 2021, with between 1,400 and 1,900 respondents in each survey.