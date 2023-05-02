Surgical masks
UW Health and UnityPoint Health – Meriter announced on May 2, 2023 that masks will now be encouraged, rather than required, at many clinics and some areas within hospitals, but will still be required in certain areas.

Masks will still be required at locations deemed to be high risk based on the patient population served, for example, cancer, transplant, intensive care units and where patients have compromised immune systems. Hospital settings where patient-clinician interactions take place will also require masks. However, at places like primary care clinics and many other outpatient care locations, masks will be encouraged but not required for patients, visitors, providers and staff.

