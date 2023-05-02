UW Health and UnityPoint Health – Meriter announced on May 2, 2023 that masks will now be encouraged, rather than required, at many clinics and some areas within hospitals, but will still be required in certain areas.
Masks will still be required at locations deemed to be high risk based on the patient population served, for example, cancer, transplant, intensive care units and where patients have compromised immune systems. Hospital settings where patient-clinician interactions take place will also require masks. However, at places like primary care clinics and many other outpatient care locations, masks will be encouraged but not required for patients, visitors, providers and staff.
At hospitals and inpatient locations, there are a few places where masks will be encouraged, including entrances, registration desks and cafeterias, as well as hallways in Meriter locations.
Patients are encouraged to review patient and visitor guidelines at uwhealth.org or unitypoint.org, according to Katelyn Harms, infection prevention manager, UnityPoint Health – Meriter.
“While this change reflects the improving public health environment around us, COVID-19 is still in all of our communities and everyone is encouraged to wear masks in clinical environments,” she said.