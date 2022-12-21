Nearly everyone age 6 months and older is now eligible for an updated COVID-19 vaccination, except for children 6 months through 4 years of age who have already completed the original (also known as monovalent) three-dose Pfizer primary series.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is urging Wisconsinites to get an updated (also known as bivalent) COVID-19 vaccination and their annual flu shot before the holidays. People can safely get their COVID-19 vaccines and other vaccines at the same time, including the annual flu vaccine.

