In November 2020, Danielle Sigler tested approximately 200 residents in a Mount Horeb nursing home during a COVID-19 outbreak.

The residents weren’t the only ones Sigler was worried about: 25 of her staff at Ingleside Communities also got infected.

Danielle Sigler

Danielle Sigler, the nursing home administrator at Ingleside Communities in Mount Horeb, Wis., contracted COVID in November 2020 and continues to suffer with Long COVID symptoms.
Georgia Linders

Georgia Linders received an administrative termination letter in May 2021 after missing several months of work due to Long COVID. In March 2020, Linders developed multiple Long COVID symptoms, which she said affected her work productivity; she took a medical leave in November 2021. Linders is pictured at Logistics Health Inc., (LHI) her former employer, in La Crosse, Wis., in February 2020.
Half with Long COVID work full-time after contracting disease
