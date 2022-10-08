Escape Plan

According to a National Fire Protection Association survey, only one of every three American households have actually developed and practiced a home fire escape plan. And while 71% of Americans have an escape plan in case of a fire, only 47% of those have practiced it, according to the NFPA.

 FEMA/US Fire Administration

If a fire breaks out at home, you may have only a few minutes to get out safely once the smoke alarm sounds. Everyone in the home needs to know what to do and where to go if there is a fire—which is where establishing an escape plan comes in.

