According to a National Fire Protection Association survey, only one of every three American households have actually developed and practiced a home fire escape plan. And while 71% of Americans have an escape plan in case of a fire, only 47% of those have practiced it, according to the NFPA.
If a fire breaks out at home, you may have only a few minutes to get out safely once the smoke alarm sounds. Everyone in the home needs to know what to do and where to go if there is a fire—which is where establishing an escape plan comes in.
One-third of American households who made an estimate thought they would have at least 6 minutes before a fire in their home would become life-threatening (the time available is often less). And only 8% said their first thought on hearing a smoke alarm would be to get out of their home.
Practice these safety tips when drawing up your home escape plan:
• Make a map. Make sure to show all doors and windows in the home as part of the plan, and discuss the plan with everyone in your home.
• Know at least two ways out of each room. In checking those exit points, make sure all windows and doors that lead to the outside open easily.
• Set a meeting place outside the home. Make sure it is a physical location that is a safe distance from the home where everyone can meet.
• Practice, practice, practice! Twice a year, conduct your home fire drill at night and during the day with everyone in your home.
• Teach children to escape without any adult assistance in case parents can’t help them.
• Close the doors behind you as you exit the home.
If the alarm sounds
• NFPA advises homeowners that if the smoke alarm in your home sounds, get out of the home and stay out. Do not return to the home for pets or people.
• If you have to escape through smoke inside the home, NFPA advises residents to “Get Low and Go” under the smoke to exit the home.
Call the fire department from outside of the home.