Smoke detector
Buy Now

For the best protection, the National Fire Protection Administration advises homeowners to use combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarms that are interconnected throughout the home.

 Metro Creative Connection

Since 1922, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) has sponsored the public observance of Fire Prevention Week.

In 1925, President Calvin Coolidge proclaimed Fire Prevention Week a national observance, making it the longest-running public health observance in our country. During Fire Prevention Week, children, adults, and teachers learn how to stay safe in case of a fire. Firefighters provide lifesaving public education in an effort to drastically decrease casualties caused by fires.