Golden Nest Pancakes & Cafe opened its new location in Sun Prairie at 2812 Prairie Lakes Dr. on Nov. 21 last year.

After a month and a half of being open, restaurant staff and management are pleased with the community support and business they are receiving. The new Sun Prairie location is the second Golden Nest, with the first one that opened in Wauwatosa in 2020. Wayne Doney is the general manager at both locations.

