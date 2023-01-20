Golden Nest Pancakes & Cafe opened its new location in Sun Prairie at 2812 Prairie Lakes Dr. on Nov. 21 last year.
After a month and a half of being open, restaurant staff and management are pleased with the community support and business they are receiving. The new Sun Prairie location is the second Golden Nest, with the first one that opened in Wauwatosa in 2020. Wayne Doney is the general manager at both locations.
“We consider ourselves more of an upscale casual restaurant,” Doney said. “Our items are very unique.”
Doney added that Golden Nest was founded by two brothers from Beaver Dam and they have their own secret pancake recipe used at both locations.
“After researching the area, Sun Prairie seemed to be the best fit,” Doney said. “There are other businesses that attract customers and it’s a great area.”
The restaurant has kept busy, filling its seats each day and having a waitlist on weekend mornings.
“We were hesitant to really push the location as we are still in the process of hiring,” Doney said.
“We aren’t even doing delivery service yet until we get enough staff to handle that.”
Doney said that they look forward to the spring when they can expand to their outdoor patio location. He thinks the Prairie Lakes area was the perfect place to open. The Sun Prairie location has 15 employees, but Doney is looking for at least 20.
“The area is expanding a lot,” Doney said. “There’s a lot of shopping and entertainment opportunities. It’s a really nice area to locate. Word of mouth has worked for us very well.”
In addition to pancakes, the restaurant offers its fair share of breakfast foods, and includes a lunch menu as well.
“We offer a very unique breakfast menu with a lot of things you wouldn’t typically make at home,” Doney said. “We have a lot of skillets, benedicts, secret recipe pancakes and stuffed french toast with a cheese cake filling. Our lunch offerings include Nashville chicken and salmon dishes, salads and burgers.”
Something unique about Golden Nest that might surprise customers is their robot server that transports food from the kitchen to the customers.
“We started using robot transport to address our staffing shortages,” Doney said. “It helps give our servers more time with the customers rather than check on their orders in the kitchen.”
According to Doney, the robot is set up with a GPS that the robotics company mapped out the restaurant with. It is programmed to navigate itself and return to its charging station at the end of the day. A second robot server may be added in the spring.
Sun Prairie Restaurant Manager Ashley Mueller is enjoying her time in the new location.
“It’s been an amazing experience,” Mueller said. “We blossomed quicker than I imagined. I didn’t know what to expect because I’m not from the area, but the clientele and surrounding businesses have been welcoming and amazing.”
In addition to the quality food, Golden Nest offers a full bar, serving a variety of drinks like mimosas and bloody marys.
Doney said they want to continue to expand across the state, with the possibility of adding a third location in 2024.
Golden Nest is open 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. seven days a week. To learn more about Golden Nest and view their full menu, visithttps://goldennestpancake.com/.