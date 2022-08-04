Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), today announced $14.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to directly support youth mental health services, as well as new behavioral health providers entering the workforce. Together, these programs will expand access to vital services and address the shortage of mental health providers across Wisconsin.

Children’s Wisconsin will use $5 million of the investment to enhance youth mental health services and support a new pediatric psychology residency program. The remaining more than $9 million will be administered by the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater (UW-Whitewater) to help bolster Wisconsin’s mental health and substance use services workforce.

