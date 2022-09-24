Acting on staff recommendations, alders on Sept. 20 approved a $131,488 budget amendment for four city projects that will be reimbursed by the state Office of Energy Innovation.
According to a report by City Sustainability Coordinator Scott Semroc, the city received funding for two grant applications from the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin on April 14:
• The City Hall Energy Optimization Project ($131,488) and
• The Wastewater Treatment Plant Solar Photovoltaic project, for $59,000.
On May 5, the commission awarded the full round of grants, and on May 19, the Sustainability Committee voted to accept the funds, but focused on the City Hall project to complete first, with the WWTP project second.
Semroc’s report The grant applications both included cost share for various activities, which were derived primarily (about 93%) from existing budgeted activities, including:
• A 2022 LED lighting retrofit at City Hall, previously borrowed for (roughly $110,000 in 2019); grant amount of $15,000 to replace more light fixtures in hard to reach areas, possibly lighting controls;
• A 2023 HVAC System Controls Upgrade, existing budgeted item for 2023 ($35k), grant amount of $70,500 based on vendor quote to upgrade building-wide HVAC controls;
• A 2022 Building Maintenance Cargo Van, existing budgeted item for 2022 ($30k), grant amount of $18,000 for increment between gasoline model and electric; and
• A 2023 installation of a pair of two-port Level 2 EV chargers at City Hall at $12,494 each for a total of $24,988; submitted 2023 budget initiative of $15,000 to reflect EV charging installation and new electrical service, resulting in EV Charging for Building Inspection vehicles and fleet/flex use.
“The aggregate result of this project is a significant upgrade to both City Hall mechanical equipment and fleet electric vehicle charging capabilities,” Semroc wrote in the report.
One station will be dedicated as a “flex” station to be prioritized for fleet vehicles overnight but also available to the public at no cost as part of cost share for the project. “This approach was taken due to the competitive nature of the grant funding rounds, and the need to differentiate this project in order to provide the most impact and value to both the city and community,” Semroc wrote.
In addition to Semroc, Public Works/Building Maintenance, City Administration, Building Inspection and the Flat departments all recommended approval of the $131,488 budget amendment to be reimbursed by the grant. Staff also recommended the corresponding authorization to submit a purchase order for the EV Cargo Van, as there have been challenges with equipment availability and long lead times for purchase orders.
“Implementing these project components at City Hall will result in significant upgrades to the facilities operations and mechanical equipment, reducing energy consumption and achieving several of the city’s sustainability goals simultaneously,” Semroc wrote.
District 3 Alder and Sustainability Committee Chair Mike Jacobs asked how much the vehicles will cost to operate once they are fully operational and charged with the city’s charging stations. “Something like 10 cents?” Jacobs asked.
Semroc said yes, it will cost about 10 cents per taxpayer per year, calculating for a high-end estimated monthly cost of $100 per station, which would result in $300 per month, or $3,600 annually in EVSE operational costs. Sun Prairie Utilities calculated the total cost increase spread out across ratepayers, and a similar exercise for the city taxpayer would amount to an increase of $3,600/35,000 taxpayers equals 10.3 cents per taxpayer per year.
Alders considered the budget amendment first during their Committee of the Whole meeting on Tuesday night, then followed that with approval of the budget amendment during Tuesday night’s city council meeting.
City to negotiate for Bailey Road propertyActing on a recommendation from a closed session, alders voted 7-1, with Jacobs voting no, during the Committee of the Whole meeting to direct city staff to continue negotiations regarding a purchase of property located on Bailey Road for the WWTP.