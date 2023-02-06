The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC or Commission) recently announced that it received 135 applications requesting $42.35 million for its Energy Innovation Grant Program (EIGP).

The PSC is expected to award up to $10 million for energy-related projects to reduce energy consumption, increase the deployment of renewable energy and energy storage, bolster preparedness and resiliency in the energy system, and incorporate comprehensive energy planning.

Public Service Commission (PSC) of Wisconsin

Tags