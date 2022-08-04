The City of Sun Prairie’s building permits are running at or above the five year average through June 30, according to a memo from Director of Building Inspection Brian Flannery.

The activity is occurring in concert with the department’s implementation of Open Gov permit software, Flannery wrote in a memo to the Public Safety Committee that met last week.

City 2022 permits vs. five-year average for 2015-21

City of Sun Prairie building permit totals are running at or above the five year average for 2015-21 through June 30th, according to a memo from Director of Building Inspection Brian Flannery.
2022 City of Sun Prairie Building Inspection Totals vs. totals for 2015-21

City of Sun Prairie inspections conducted through June 30 exceeded the five-year average in four of the six months in 2022, according to this chart prepared by the City of Sun Prairie’s Department of Building Inspection.