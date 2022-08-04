City of Sun Prairie inspections conducted through June 30 exceeded the five-year average in four of the six months in 2022, according to this chart prepared by the City of Sun Prairie’s Department of Building Inspection.
The City of Sun Prairie’s building permits are running at or above the five year average through June 30, according to a memo from Director of Building Inspection Brian Flannery.
The activity is occurring in concert with the department’s implementation of Open Gov permit software, Flannery wrote in a memo to the Public Safety Committee that met last week.
“Overall deployment of the OpenGov permit software is complete. All plan review, permit and code enforcement modules are available and being used by the public,” Flannery wrote in the memo. “We have received great feedback so far.”
The next step is to create an online application for occupancy permits for commercial buildings and uses in the City of Sun Prairie. “We hope to have that complete by the end of the year,” Flannery wrote in the memo. “This will allow for collaboration between city departments when reviewing proposed uses within the build environment.”
Permit numbers
Building permits (which include plumbing and other home improvements as well as new construction) for January through June have totaled 1,321 — but monthly totals are out-pacing the five year average for the years 2015-21.
For example, 183 permits were issued in January, outpacing the five year average of 157, but slightly lagging behind January 2021’s total of 189. The only month that exceeded 2021 with January permits issued was 2018, when 196 permits were issued.
February 2022 permits made up for the deficit, when 173 permits were issued — outpacing January 2021, when 160 permits were issued. The closest January total to 2022 occurred in January 2019, when 167 permits were issued. The five-year average is 133 permits issued in February.
In March of this year, 230 permits were issued — 26 less than the same month in 2021. The five-year average for permits issued in March was 160.
April 2022 permit total of 247 trailed April 2021’s tally of 260, but far surpassed the five year average of 193.
May 2022 permits set a new six-year record with 253 permits issued — way more than the five-year average of 197, and out-pacing May 2021’s total of 240.
Finally, June 2022’s permit set a six-year record, with 235 issued — slightly more than June 2021’s 229 permits, but far exceeding the five-year average for 2015-21 of 216.
Inspections for four months also above five-year average
“Staff conducts approximately 40.52 construction related and 4.5 complaint related inspections daily, “ Flannery wrote in the memo. “Approximately 20% of our construction-related inspections continue to be via remote (picture or video) methods, a process that was implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Inspections conducted through June 30 exceeded the five-year average in four of the six months in 2022, according to Flannery’s memo.
February (590) and March (698) 2022 totals were below their five-year average totals of 616 and 725, respectively.
2022 Inspection totals no longer include inspections related to Resident Concern Cases, which are now handled separately by the department.