The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin is now accepting applications for the 2022 Energy Innovation Grant Program (EIGP). The program provides funding for innovative energy projects that reduce energy consumption, increase clean energy technologies, bolster preparedness and resiliency in the energy system, or incorporate comprehensive energy planning.

The PSC is expected to award up to $10 million in spring 2023. Applications are due on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 by 4 p.m.

