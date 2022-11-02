The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin is now accepting applications for the 2022 Energy Innovation Grant Program (EIGP). The program provides funding for innovative energy projects that reduce energy consumption, increase clean energy technologies, bolster preparedness and resiliency in the energy system, or incorporate comprehensive energy planning.
The PSC is expected to award up to $10 million in spring 2023. Applications are due on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 by 4 p.m.
“The Energy Innovation Grant Program enables Wisconsin businesses and communities to be more energy-efficient, helping create jobs, protect the environment, and save costs,” said PSC Chairperson Rebecca Cameron Valcq. “The investments made today will make a sustainable difference in Wisconsinites’ lives and will help achieve the goal of carbon-free electricity consumption by 2050.”
In the 2021 grant round, the PSC received 105 applications requesting more than $31.5 million in funding.
The PSC funded 46 grants for a total of $10 million.
In September 2022, the commission voted to maintain the total funding allocated for the 2022 grant cycle at $10 million, matching 2021’s largest round in program history, to meet the growing demand for support for innovative energy projects.
Grants are available for Wisconsin manufacturers, municipalities, universities, schools, hospitals, and like entities: cities, villages, towns, counties, K-12 school districts, tribes, municipal water and wastewater utilities, municipal electric utilities, municipal natural gas utilities, electric cooperatives, University of Wisconsin System campuses and facilities, Wisconsin Technical College System campuses and facilities, public or nonprofit hospitals, and 501(c)(3) nonprofits.
Visit the PSC’s Office of Energy Innovation website for instructions on how to apply. For more information on the 2022 Energy Innovation Grant program, interested entities are encouraged to register for a webinar hosted by the PSC on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 11 a.m.