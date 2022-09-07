Sedona Dawn Honoring the Four Directions performed a Native American fancy shawl dance while her grandfather, Native American Ambassador Art Shegonee (seated behind her, with feathers visible) watched on the stage at the Sun Prairie Multicultural Fair held Saturday, Sept, 18, 2021 in Sheehan Park.
Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser provided welcome remarks during the Sept. 18, 2021 Sun Prairie Multicultural Fair, during which he said the City of Sun Prairie is embracing change and becoming more diverse.
Two Divas of Bollywood dancers performed an Indian dance on the Sun Prairie Multicultural Fair stage during the Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 festival presented by the City of Sun Prairie in conjunction with many local sponsors that included the Sun Prairie Area School District.
A group identified as Team Andjani sand the National Anthem of India during a portion of the Sun Prairie Multicultural Fair on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.
The City of Sun Prairie recently announced the final schedule for the 2022 Sun Prairie Multicultural Fair, scheduled to take place from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Sheehan Park.
The event will begin at 11 a.m. with a welcome and opening remarks, followed at 11:15 a.m. with the opening ceremony featuring Art Shegonee, a Native American Ambassador, and his granddaughter, Sedona Dawn, who will honor the Four Directions with dances, “We are All Part of the Circle of Life” and Dancing Feathers, a Native Fancy Shawl Dance representing a butterfly.
The remaining schedule (subject to change) is as follows:
11:30 a.m. — Community Art Unveiling.
11:40 a.m. — Ntaxhais Tsheej Haj performing traditional Hmong dancing.
Noon — Team Anjani and the Divas of Bollywood — Indian Dance Group.
12:30 pm. — Sista Sensi and the Buds — This reggae band performed as part of the 2022 Concert in the Park series in Wetmore Park.
1:15 p.m. — Son Del Atlantico — This Afro-Colombian band performs different genres of traditional Columbian music.
2:10 p.m. — Limanya Drum and Dance — Traditional music and dance from Guinea and West Mali, Africa.
3:30 p.m. — Trinity Irish Dancers — The Madison-based dance group will perform a variety of graceful soft shoe dance numbers along with rhythmic hard shoe percussion.
4 p.m. — Tani Diakite — The 2022 fair will conclude with Toni Diakite performing fun-blues fusion music.
The Multicultural Fair is an event designed to honor Sun Prairie’s diverse cultures with a fair featuring a wife variety of foods, performances, activities, and more from the different cultures found in Sun Prairie’ population.
The City of Sun Prairie has a population that is 81% white, according to the 2020 U.S. Census, but other races include Black (7.6% of the city’s population), Asian (5.5%), Hispanic/Latinx (4.4%), two or more races (4.5%), American Indian and Native Hawaiian (less than 1% each).
The Sun Prairie Area School District has students who speak 60 different languages from 47 different countries. The City of Sun Prairie has grown by 77% during the past 20 years, according to the city, and is projected to grow by another 12% by 2030.
The first annual Multicultural Fair took place in 2019 to accommodate a desire for increased cultural community programs.
Last year, the City of Sun Prairie closed Linnerud Drive between South Walker Way and South Bird Street during the third Saturday in September to accommodate increased demand from restaurants and vendors.
The City of Sun Prairie collaborated with community members, leaders, and other partnering agencies to develop the 2022 event. The city expects about 1,000 individuals to attend the fair — which also includes vendor booths from local organizations, businesses and restaurants — throughout the day.
The planning committee is still looking for sponsors, vendors, and performers for the 2022 fair. Interested individuals or organizations considering sponsorship or have questions about sponsorship levels may email Mary Ellen Havel-Lang at spyfc@charter.net. Vendors and exhibitors with any interest or questions can contact City of Sun Prairie Diversity and Communications Specialist Jake King at jking@cityofsunprairie.com.