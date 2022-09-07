The City of Sun Prairie recently announced the final schedule for the 2022 Sun Prairie Multicultural Fair, scheduled to take place from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Sheehan Park.

Native American ambassador Art Shegonee and his granddaughter Sedona Dawn Honoring the Four Directions presented "We Are All Part of the Circle of Life" "Dancing Feathers" a Native American Fancy Shawl Dance, representing a butterfly, during the opening of the Sun Prairie Multicultural Fair on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 in Sheehan Park in Sun Prairie WI. Video by Chris Mertes.

The event will begin at 11 a.m. with a welcome and opening remarks, followed at 11:15 a.m. with the opening ceremony featuring Art Shegonee, a Native American Ambassador, and his granddaughter, Sedona Dawn, who will honor the Four Directions with dances, “We are All Part of the Circle of Life” and Dancing Feathers, a Native Fancy Shawl Dance representing a butterfly.

Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser gives his welcome remarks during the 2021 Multicultural Fair on Saturday, Sept. 18 at Sheehan Park in Sun Prairie WI. Video by Chris Mertes.

