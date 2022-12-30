Sun Prairie Water Pollution Control Facility
In this file photo from when the plant was under construction in 2021, the Sun Prairie Water Pollution Control Facility recently expanded. The facility, also known as the Wastewater Treatment Plant, is located just off Bailey Road on the city’s southern boundary.

 File/City of Sun Prairie

The City of Sun Prairie is getting $3.2 million from the recently approved $1.7 trillion federal omnibus budget bill to construct a solar radiation water pollution control facility.

The legislation received approval votes from both Second District Congressional Rep. Mark Pocan and U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin, but U.S. Senator Ron Johnson voted against the legislation last week when it came before the U.S. Senate.

