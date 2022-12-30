The City of Sun Prairie is getting $3.2 million from the recently approved $1.7 trillion federal omnibus budget bill to construct a solar radiation water pollution control facility.
The legislation received approval votes from both Second District Congressional Rep. Mark Pocan and U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin, but U.S. Senator Ron Johnson voted against the legislation last week when it came before the U.S. Senate.
City officials seemed caught off guard when the announcement was made last week, but also reacted positively to the information shared with the Sun Prairie Star.
“The City of Sun Prairie is elated to receive federal funding for construction of a solar radiation project at the water pollution control facility,” remarked City of Sun Prairie Diversity and Communications Strategist Jake King.
“This is an incredible opportunity to implement a project that will increase energy efficiency and the sustainability of water pollution control operations,” King added.
“This project will address the increase in wastewater received at the Wastewater Treatment Plant by utilizing solar radiation to reduce the volume of biosolids produced at the wastewater facility,” King explained.
The City of Sun Prairie is looking forward, King added, “to the positive impacts that will result from this work such as an increase in efficiency, addressing redundancy, reduction of biosolid handling costs, and production of a valuable product with potential to serve as a revenue generating source.”
More about the project
The wastewater project is currently in the city’s Capitol Improvement Plan for $12 million plus $1 million in engineering costs. In a statement announcing the funding, Baldwin said the solar radiation water pollution control facility will increase the energy efficiency and sustainability of water pollution control operations in the City of Sun Prairie.
King explained the basic principle of the Solar Biosolids Drying system is drying biosolids in a glass house using incident solar radiation from the sun.
Equipment inside the glasshouse performs spreading and granulation of the sludge in the greenhouse along with aeration, turning and mixing the sludge bed to produce a Class A biosolid product (a Class A biosolids project will open up vast opportunities for distribution of the product).
During a Public Works meeting earlier this year, District 1 Alder Steve Stocker initially raised the idea of selling the dried product as fertilizer similar to what some other Wisconsin municipalities do, possibly as a revenue source for the Sun Prairie Water Pollution Control Facility, known by a less formal title, the Wastewater Treatment Plant.
“This process is a sustainable and eco-friendly process,” King added. “This process also utilizes optimized evaporation efficiency with very low energy consumption. A very large volume reduction in biosolids will be achieved with solids content going from the current 13% up to a projected 93%.”
More about the earmarks
The item was among 15 earmarks offered by Pocan, a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee, who celebrated the passage of the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) omnibus appropriation legislation.
The $1.7 trillion piece of legislation will fund the federal government through the remainder of the fiscal year and was signed by President Biden on Dec. 23.
“Today is a great day for Wisconsin. This funding legislation provides a major investment in our schools, healthcare, workers, and infrastructure,” said Pocan in a statement announcing the passage of the bill.
Other area earmarks offered by Pocan in the bill included:
• $4 million for the Salvation Army of Dane County to construct a new shelter facility for women and families;
• $2 million for the Wisconsin River Recreational Bridge, a joint project between Dane and Sauk counties that will connect bikers and pedestrians to the Great Sauk Trail; and
• $1.2 million for the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County to support the development of the new McKenzie Regional Workforce Center.
“I’m pleased that 15 Community Project Funding awards for Wisconsin’s Second Congressional District will become law,” Pocan added. “These projects will reach every corner of the district and I look forward to seeing the impact of these projects for years to come.”