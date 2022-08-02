The July 22 forum co-sponsored by the Sun Prairie Star and the Sun Prairie Media Center featuring all five 46th Assembly District Candidates generated a wide variety of candidate answers about their backgrounds and why they thought they should be elected in the upcoming Tuesday, Aug. 9 fall primary election.
Candidates Syed Abbas, Melissa Ratcliff, Mike Jacobs, Analiese Eicher and Andrew Hysell gave different answers about their backgrounds during the forum which was held at Sun Prairie’s City Hall. The forum is currently airing on KSUN (Channel 983 on Spectrum Cable systems and TDS Cable channels 13 and 1013 as well as online in the On Demand Video area of ksun.tv).
Here are transcripts of portions of their answers to the question: Tell our viewing audience about yourself and what makes you a better option to fill Representative Gary Hebl’s seat than your opponents?
Syed Abbas: “I advocate for many policies around reproductive health care, increasing rights and funding for LGBTQ/transgender, as well as really thinking through a social and racial justice lens how we can change the laws and our city policies which can help marginalized communities and the community at large.
“My legislative work as well as my community service — spending time as a board member of The River Food Pantry, board member of the United States Green Building Council — those experiences make me a unique candidate to run for this seat.”
Melissa Ratcliff: “Thank you for organizing this forum this evening. I’m Melissa Radcliff, I’m running to represent District 46 in the Wisconsin State Assembly to continue to work on issues affecting our communities and fight for our shared progressive values. I’ve been elected three times to the Dane County Board and also to the village board in Cottage Grove serving an area of District 46.
“I am married for 20 years to my husband Phil, and we have two children Dan, age 17, and my daughter, Abby, age 13. We moved to Cottage Grove to be near my husband’s family who’s lived here for decades, and active and local community groups, and I’ve worked with them to serve the needs of our residents and communities. I started the Cottage Grove Action Team and work with the Sun Prairie Democratic Action Team to work to elect progressive leaders throughout our communities because I understand the importance of having elected officials that represent our values.
“During my public service, I’ve made it a priority to listen to my constituents who are my fellow neighbors, family and fellow parents and volunteers. Your priorities are my priorities. And at the doors, the people tell me that the priorities are defending our reproductive rights, ending gun violence, and with our public schools, investing more in them and protecting our environment. My commitment to this district, my hard work with local communities, my work ethic, and my track record of bringing people together to solve tough problems make me the best candidate to serve the people of District 46.”
Mike Jacobs: “My background is I have a BS and MA and a PhD and I’ve been married for 26 years and I have three kids. I won’t brag on them like I did last time. I’m trying not to repeat the things I said last time as well. I formerly worked for the Department of Workforce Development as the assistant CEO of the Workforce Development Board in MIlwaukee County.
“So the question that I’m a little bit uncomfortable with is why you’re the best person and ‘my dad’s stronger than your dad’ kind of answer. So I’ll just think of what comes mind — a few things. I’ll start with longevity. More than 70% of the population in this district is in Sun Prairie, and I have been here for over 20 years. That’s longer than all of my compatriots that we are all on the same side at least in my view. It’s longer than all them combined effect actually — it’s more than all of them combined times three.
“I’m an educator. We’ll all agree I think that education and compensating teachers is a high priority. And I don’t care what any postcards say that anyone sent out — I’m the education candidate. I’m the only educator who’s here.
“Sustainability — I am the recognized public champion in Sun Prairie for sustainability. I am not the expert — I’m not saying that at all. I’m just recognized as the person who pushes this the most, having created and chairing the Sustainability Committee. There’s a conference coming up in Iowa — the Growing Sustainable Communities Conference this fall. Scott Semroc the lead coordinator here and I will be presenting to other communities on how we got this off the ground and how it’s working.
“And I asked them — four of the people who are advising me our current or former city council presidents are work with me — and I asked them what should I say . . . and they said bridge building. They said ‘Mike you’re always the guy who does that always been the guy who’s done that at council.’ So that’s what I’m going to say. I don’t know how those who just moved here or who don’t live here, I don’t know how they’re going address those issues. I’m not sure they really know where the bridge is built.”
Analiese Eicher: “Thank you for the opportunity to speak to folks this evening. I’m Analiese Eicher, I am a candidate for the 46th Assembly District. I live here in Sun Prairie on North Street with my partner, Jeff. We’ve been here for about a decade and can often see us outside with our dog Bernie who likes to run and roll on the ground.
“This is a really interesting and unique moment in American history, I think also in Wisconsin’s history. And it’s an important moment that calls for leadership and not just leadership from people who are going to vote the right way. And not just you know, leadership from folks who are going to hang out, vote, maybe knock on some doors every once in a while.
“But this requires leadership and the type of leader who not only reflects the values of this district, but also has a history of delivering results for this district and is able to make a long term commitment to this district. And I think the long term future is important because this unique moment that we are in history is not going to be solved overnight. And we need to be able to say that we’re in this to fight for this district and our values and deliver results for us and our values for however long it is going to take. I’m ready to serve this district in this capacity. With my experience as a public servant and as a progressive advocate, my entire career is putting me in a position to represent this district on day one.”
Andrew Hysell: “Thank you very much for the opportunity to speak to you today. My name is Andrew Hysell, and I’m excited to be a Democratic candidate for the for the 46th District in the Wisconsin Assembly. I live in Sun Prairie with my partner, Victoria, who’s here — really excited — as well as my mom. She is a pastor at Bryn Mahr Presbyterian Church in Cottage Grove.
“While everybody here, including me, has been or is currently a local elected official, I’m the only candidate who has worked in the Wisconsin State Legislature — first as a legislative aide, then as a policy analyst for the Wisconsin Assembly Caucus for all the members, and then as director of the Assembly Democratic campaign committee.
“In these roles. I learned the legislative and political process. I learned the value of constituent service and developed an important experience that will allow me to be an effective legislature for the 46th. Further, I’m the only lawyer of all the candidates and specifically have a background in Constitutional law. I’ve written articles including law review articles on the Fourth, Fifth and 14th Amendments. This is especially important today because the Republicans in Wisconsin are increasingly using the courts against us to take away our rights.
“Finally, I’ve worked in public policy for nearly all my career, advocating and lobbying in state legislatures passing historic laws banning tobacco use or smoking in public spaces, increasing funding for education for low income children, and passing campaign finance reform at the federal level. I’m a fighter. I fought against the tobacco industry, I fought against the junk food industry.
“As a Congressional aide, I worked with Ron Kind’s office on campaign finance reform over Republican opposition. When I’m elected, I will use my office to the fullest to represent the constituents of the 46th, I will protect a woman’s right to choose. I will protect marriage equality, and I’ll protect our right to vote. I will protect and I will fight for our civil rights and against the extremist Republican agenda.”
Individuals uncertain about where their polling place is located should contact their municipal clerk or check out the website myvote.wi.gov, which lists polling locations, ballot information, absentee voter information and more.