The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) recently announced 70 applications were submitted for the 2023 Meat Processor Infrastructure Grant Program.

The grants aim to grow and improve the long-term viability of the Wisconsin’s meat and livestock industries. Submitted applications totaled more than $2.8 million in requested funding from the state and over $38 million of total investment by the industry.

Randy Romanski

