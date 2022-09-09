Flag over Bristol Street for 9/11 (2021)
As it did in 2021 (above), Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue traditionally hangs a flag from a ladder truck over Bristol Street in an effort to get passing motorists and pedestrians to remember emergency service personnel and others who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks in New York City, Washington DC, and Shanksville, Penn., on 9/11/01.

 File/Chris Mertes

Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue Company will be holding a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at 7:46 a.m. at Sun Prairie Fire Station #1, located at 135 N. Bristol St. in downtown Sun Prairie.

Sun Prairie Fire Chief Chris Garrison asks attendees to arrive 15 minutes early to be a part of the program, which will take place rain or shine.

