As it did in 2021 (above), Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue traditionally hangs a flag from a ladder truck over Bristol Street in an effort to get passing motorists and pedestrians to remember emergency service personnel and others who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks in New York City, Washington DC, and Shanksville, Penn., on 9/11/01.
Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue Company will be holding a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at 7:46 a.m. at Sun Prairie Fire Station #1, located at 135 N. Bristol St. in downtown Sun Prairie.
Sun Prairie Fire Chief Chris Garrison asks attendees to arrive 15 minutes early to be a part of the program, which will take place rain or shine.
"The heartbreak of 9/11 made everyone in the United States comprehend that service to society matters," Garrison said in a release announcing Sunday's ceremony.
"When you serve others, you place your goals, desires, and time secondary to defending and upholding the values, ethics, and dreams of those that you serve," Garrison added.
The chief said Sun Prairie Public Safety will continue to remember 9/11 as a day to focus on those who serve, have served, and to honor those who were lost. "We promised to never forget," Garrison added.
The ceremony is expected to last 20 to 30 minutes.