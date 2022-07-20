Dane County Executive Joe Parisi on July 20 announced Adam Heffron as the new Director of Dane County’s Alliant Energy Center.
Heffron has extensive experience in the hospitality and entertainment industry, including organizing major music and agricultural events. His past roles include serving as Director of Facilities and Operations to produce Summerfest and Director of Event Services for the Wisconsin State Fair.
“I am excited to work with Adam Heffron as the new Director of Dane County’s Alliant Energy Center,” said Parisi. “Adam’s nearly 30 years of experience as a venue and operations builder, event leader, and destination sales executive make him the ideal candidate for this unique role in overseeing the future of the Alliant Energy Center campus.”
For more than three years, Heffron served as Director of Facilities and Operations for Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. Heffron helped produce Summerfest, generating $187 million annually in economic impact for the community, with a $65 million operating budget. He helped Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. host festivals, concerts, and other community events — attracting nearly 1.3 million people and 100 annual events.
“I am fortunate to lead the Alliant Energy Center team,” said Heffron. “The staff and county leaders have done a remarkable job over the years hosting events such as the Dane County Fair, World Dairy Expo, and Midwest Horse Fair, along with many other private and public events.
"The future shines bright for the venue as we look toward enhancing services, amenities, and the facilities to retain and attract new business," Heffron added. "This success will be achieved through the continued support and partnership of Destination Madison, sponsors, event attendees, exhibitors, and event producers.”
For more than five years, Heffron served as Director of Event Services for the Wisconsin State Fair. While there, he efficiently assembled and led a newly formed events division toward revenue growth.
Heffron also developed a strong operating platform and initiatives to attract business to multiple venues. He previously worked with the Washington State Fair, Meet Minneapolis: Convention & Visitors Association, the Minnesota State Fair, and the Ohio Expo Center and State Fair.
Heffron’s confirmation as Dane County’s new Alliant Energy Center Director is pending final approval by the County Board. He is expected to start the position near the end of August.