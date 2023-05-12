Aging Sun Prairie facilities — including Fire Station 1, EMS Station 1, the east Sun Prairie Police Department precinct and the Public Works City Service Center Facility on South Bristol Street — will be getting updates if recommendations forwarded by the Sun Prairie Public Works Committee are approved by the city council.
A memo from New Lor, Facilities Supervisor; Benjamin John, Public Works Operations Manager and Adam Schleicher, Director of Public Services stated that the Public Works City Service Center facility needs a new garage drain.
The facility, located near the intersection of Linnerud Drive and South Bristol Street, is home to all the city’s streets and stormwater vehicles including tractors, loaders, and dump trucks.
Many of the trench drain grates at the facility have been bent or are broken because of years of use and are original from when the building was constructed in 1997.
The concrete and liner that supports the grates are also chipped, cracked, and damaged with many grates unable to be replaced, according to the memo.
“Missing, damaged, and unsteady grates have become a safety concern as crew members work and operate equipment in the garage,” the memo reads.
Building Maintenance has reached out to several contractors and determined the trench drain will need to be cut out and replaced. Replacement grates will be a heavy-duty grate better rated for the type of vehicles and equipment in the facility. This will require new liner, grates, and concrete to ensure proper drainage and capacities.
The 2023 Capital Improvement Plan includes $75,000 for concrete repair work.
City staff included four projects — kitchen remodels at Fire Station 1 and EMS Station 1 as well as main level Police restrooms and lower level Police locker rooms — in a single request for proposals.
The memo states that the lower-level locker rooms and restrooms along with main level restrooms at Eastside Police Department, located at 300 E. Main Street, are original to the building from 1992. The spaces are showing signs of wear and tear on flooring, walls, and fixtures.
The kitchens for Fire and EMS at Station 1, located at 135 N. Bristol Street, were last updated in 2005 and are showing signs of wear and tear on flooring, walls, fixtures, and appliances.
Due to previous structure of departments, improvements under the Capital Improvement Plan were planned separately. The current CIP has the EMS kitchen scheduled for renovation this year and Fire department kitchen scheduled for 2024.
The Police basement locker room, restrooms, and main level restrooms will be renovated to include new flooring, fixtures, paint, and lighting. The EMS department kitchen at Station 1 renovation will include new flooring, cabinets, countertops, fixtures, appliances, paint and venting the range hood to the exterior of the building.
The SPFD kitchen at Station 1 renovation will include new cabinets, countertops, fixtures, and appliances.
Using one general contractor for all the projects ensures uniformity and less disruption amongst the departments. The memo recommended renovations of both kitchens to take place this year should the current CIP budget of $171,000 cover construction costs and that Fire & EMS Station 1 be considered and treated as one building for current and future planning to ensure all mechanical, HVAC, electrical and equipment are operational and alike.
District 4 Alder and newly seated Public Works Committee Chair David Virgell thanked staff for the idea of combining all the remodeling projects into one RFP, and said he believed the likelihood would be increased that a single contractor would tackle all the police fire and EMS projects because it is a single bid.
The committee voted unanimously to forward the recommendation for council approval.
WWTP earns ‘A’ grade again
Acting on a recommendation from Wastewater Director Jeremy Cramer, the committee voted to accept the annual Compliance Maintenance Annual Report for the Wastewater Treatment Plant showing the plant earned an A grade this year from the Department of Natural Resources.
The CMAR is an annual report on the status of the City of Sun Prairie wastewater operations and maintenance activities and is submitted to the Wisconsin DNR.
“The main purpose of the CMAR is to evaluate and rate the compliance and maintenance efforts of the wastewater treatment plant and the sanitary sewer collection system,” Cramer wrote in a memo to the committee.
Cramer outlined that the CMAR is comprised of 10 sections that are associated with the wastewater plant and collections system. The following areas are covered in the CMAR: Influent Flow and Loading, Effluent Quality and Plant Performance (Biochemical Oxygen Demand), Effluent Quality and Plant Performance (Total Suspended Solids), Effluent Quality and Plant Performance (Ammonia- NH3), Effluent Quality and Plant Performance (Phosphorus), Biosolids Quality and Management, Staffing and Preventative Maintenance, Operator Certification and Education, Financial Management, and Sanitary Sewer Collection Systems.
Information and data from 2022 was entered into the report and a letter grade was calculated for each area. A 4.00 Grade Point Average (GPA) system is used.
“If a grade lower than an A or B is achieved,” Cramer wrote, “then an action plan shall be put into place to correct any deficiencies.The 2022 CMAR was very good with all A’s and a final GPA of 4.00. Based on these grades, no action is required.”
Council approval of the annual report is required, so the item will be taken up next by the Sun Prairie City Council.
Lodi contractor earns path bid
Acting on a recommendation from city staff engineers, the committee voted to approve a low bid of $203,073 for S&L Underground of Lodi to complete the Commercial Avenue multi-use path between South Bird and Kroncke Drive. The project is 80% funded through a Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant up to $201,126 or 80% of the eligible costs, whichever is less, according to the staff memo.
When completed before the start of the 2023-24 school year, the path will be located on the south side of the street and will serve bicyclists attempting to access Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field for school or community events.