Aging Sun Prairie facilities — including Fire Station 1, EMS Station 1, the east Sun Prairie Police Department precinct and the Public Works City Service Center Facility on South Bristol Street — will be getting updates if recommendations forwarded by the Sun Prairie Public Works Committee are approved by the city council.

A memo from New Lor, Facilities Supervisor; Benjamin John, Public Works Operations Manager and Adam Schleicher, Director of Public Services stated that the Public Works City Service Center facility needs a new garage drain.

City Service Center

The Sun Prairie Public Works City Service Center, located in downtown Sun Prairie at the corner of Linnerud Drive and South Bristol Street, will receive a new garage drain and grates as part of a recommendation OK’d by the Sun Prairie Public Works Committee.
Sun Prairie Municipal Building

The Sun Prairie Municipal Building, located at 300 E. Main St. at the corner of Church and Main streets in downtown Sun Prairie, will receive some updates when the basement police locker rooms and main floor police restrooms are renovated.
